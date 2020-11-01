Batterson's ballot: A change at the top

There's a change at the top and some movement in the middle of my ballot for this week's Associated Press poll.

I'm flipping Alabama and Clemson in the 1-2 spots this week and fought off the temptation to move Ohio State up as well.

Mississippi State is far from a well-oiled machine at this point in time, but the Tide were impressive enough in a 41-0 shutout and have been consistent enough over time for me to slip them in front of the Tigers for the moment.

Clemson persevered against Boston College without Trevor Lawrence at the controls of its offense but was more than a little wobbly. A test against Notre Dame awaits next weekend.

The Fighting Irish and Georgia continue to fill the fourth and fifth spots on my ballot this week, with Oklahoma State falling from sixth to 14th after its overtime loss to Texas.

I did bump Oregon, which finally kicks off its season next weekend, up one spot to sixth with Texas A&M, Cincinnati, BYU and Florida filling out the rest of the top 10.

Losses by Michigan, North Carolina, Penn State, Kansas State and Minnesota further down the ballot lead to more changes.