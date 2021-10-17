Batterson's ballot: A Hawkeye hangover

It was a relatively quiet week at the top of my ballot for the Associated Press college football poll.
Four of the teams that I had in the top 10 a week ago had midseason byes on the schedule and only two of my top 17 from last week's ballot lost.
The only exceptions were Iowa, which could not sustain momentum from its top-five win over Penn State and was handled in nearly every phase by Purdue in a 24-7 loss at Kinnick Stadium.
The only person who seemed to enjoy the afternoon was Boilermakers offensive lineman Greg Long, who was caught on camera pouring a can of Bud Light over his face after a fan tossed the can onto the field to protest a call during the second half of the game.
Long, an honorable mention all-Big Ten pick in 2020 and graduate transfer from UTEP who starts at left tackle for Purdue, wasn't in such a celebratory mood when he was flagged for a pair of holding calls that the Boilermakers did overcome during a seven-play, 46-yard drive that led to their final touchdown of the game.
That was all part of a costly Penn State hangover for the Hawkeyes, who were ranked second in the national poll and third on my ballot last week.
The other issue was at Kentucky, where basketball season is underway with former Hawkeye CJ Fredrick winning the 3-point contest at Big Blue Madness on Friday night and thoughts of an unbeaten football season ended with a 30-13 setback to top-ranked Georgia 30-13.
I'm dropping both teams five spots on my ballot this week, moving Iowa from third to eighth and Kentucky from 12th to 17th.
I'm keeping the Hawkeyes one spot in front of idle Penn State. Given the fact the teams played just a week ago and Iowa won, that should be worth something although I wouldn't be surprised if the Hawkeyes' lethargic performance against the Boilermakers drops them below the Nittany Lions in the national poll.
With Iowa tumbling, my top 10 this week is led by Georgia and Oklahoma for a second straight week.
Cincinnati, Ohio State, Oregon, Alabama and Michigan all slide up one spot with Iowa, Penn State and Oklahoma State rounding out the first 10.
As stable as the top of my ballot was, the bottom was filled with what has become the normal collection of chaos. Four of the five teams I had ranked between 18th and 22nd lost and the fifth, SMU, had the week off.
I'm bouncing Arizona State, Arkansas, Florida and Clemson off my ballot this week and adding Auburn, Utah, Pittsburgh and the only unbeaten team that wasn't ranked a week ago, a 7-0 UTSA team.
The national AP poll will be released around 1 p.m. this afternoon. Here is a sneak peak at my weekly contribution to that effort:
1. Georgia
2. Oklahoma
3. Cincinnati
4. Ohio State
5. Oregon
6. Alabama
7. Michigan
8. Iowa
9. Penn State
10. Oklahoma State
11. Michigan State
12. Notre Dame
13. Mississippi
14. Coastal Carolina
15. Wake Forest
16. North Carolina State
17. Kentucky
18. Texas A&M
19. Southern Methodist
20. San Diego State
21. Auburn
22. Brigham Young
23. Utah
24. Pittsburgh
25. Texas-San Antonio