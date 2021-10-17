Batterson's ballot: A Hawkeye hangover

It was a relatively quiet week at the top of my ballot for the Associated Press college football poll.

Four of the teams that I had in the top 10 a week ago had midseason byes on the schedule and only two of my top 17 from last week's ballot lost.

The only exceptions were Iowa, which could not sustain momentum from its top-five win over Penn State and was handled in nearly every phase by Purdue in a 24-7 loss at Kinnick Stadium.

The only person who seemed to enjoy the afternoon was Boilermakers offensive lineman Greg Long, who was caught on camera pouring a can of Bud Light over his face after a fan tossed the can onto the field to protest a call during the second half of the game.

Long, an honorable mention all-Big Ten pick in 2020 and graduate transfer from UTEP who starts at left tackle for Purdue, wasn't in such a celebratory mood when he was flagged for a pair of holding calls that the Boilermakers did overcome during a seven-play, 46-yard drive that led to their final touchdown of the game.

That was all part of a costly Penn State hangover for the Hawkeyes, who were ranked second in the national poll and third on my ballot last week.