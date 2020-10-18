Batterson's ballot: A losing proposition

I'm not comfortable with moving idle Oklahoma State up beyond the sixth spot, I currently have Oregon and Penn State sitting in the seventh and eighth positions and my ninth and 10th teams from a week ago, North Carolina and Auburn, both lost.

So, I'll hang with Georgia in fifth this week, leave the Cowboys, Ducks and Nittany Lions where they've been and drop North Carolina and Auburn.

Unbeaten Cincinnati, idle because of a coronavirus postponement, and Texas A&M, solid in its win over Mississippi State, move into what I would label very fluid ninth and 10th positions as Big Ten teams prepare to take the field next weekend.

The delayed start to the season and my choice to return those teams to the neighborhood where I initially listed them in the preseason has made the weekly task a bit more challenging that I initially anticipated given the ebb and flow of what has been taking place on the field.

But, I still feel inserting those teams back onto the ballot when allowed to do so was the right thing to do, no different than maintaining the positions of SEC teams as they waited for a late-September start after ACC and Big 12 teams took the field.