Batterson's ballot: A losing proposition

There weren't a lot of changes to make on my ballot for this week's Associated Press college football poll.
Of my top 25 from a week ago, 13 didn't play for one reason or another this week.
Some, like Iowa State, had a scheduled bye. Some, like Iowa and the other seven Big Ten or Pac-12 teams that have been part of my ballot since those conferences chose to return to fall schedules, are still waiting for their first games of the season. And a handful had COVID-related postponements.
Including losses by four of the 12 teams that did play, there is some movement on ballot.
Clemson holds the top spot following its 73-7 hammering of Georgia Tech and I did move Alabama back in front of Ohio State in the second slot following its impressive second-half effort in a 41-24 victory over a Georgia team I listed fourth a week ago.
I continue to like the Bulldogs, but I'm also not enamored with the notion of leaving a team in the same slot following a loss.
So, I did bump unbeaten Notre Dame up one spot into the fourth and dropped Georgia one spot to fifth.
I typically drop a losing team six or seven spots depending what happens with the teams positioned around that team in the previous poll. I chose not to do that this week with Georgia for a couple of reasons.
I'm not comfortable with moving idle Oklahoma State up beyond the sixth spot, I currently have Oregon and Penn State sitting in the seventh and eighth positions and my ninth and 10th teams from a week ago, North Carolina and Auburn, both lost.
So, I'll hang with Georgia in fifth this week, leave the Cowboys, Ducks and Nittany Lions where they've been and drop North Carolina and Auburn.
Unbeaten Cincinnati, idle because of a coronavirus postponement, and Texas A&M, solid in its win over Mississippi State, move into what I would label very fluid ninth and 10th positions as Big Ten teams prepare to take the field next weekend.
The delayed start to the season and my choice to return those teams to the neighborhood where I initially listed them in the preseason has made the weekly task a bit more challenging that I initially anticipated given the ebb and flow of what has been taking place on the field.
But, I still feel inserting those teams back onto the ballot when allowed to do so was the right thing to do, no different than maintaining the positions of SEC teams as they waited for a late-September start after ACC and Big 12 teams took the field.
That said, I am looking forward to working on next week's ballot with the anticipation that the six Big Ten teams I currently have listed will be competing.
I did drop North Carolina from ninth to 15th this week after it looked miserable early and rallied late but could find its way past Florida State.
Auburn, now 2-2 after a loss to South Carolina, dropped off my ballot. I'm not comfortable with a two-loss team in the top 25 at this point in the season. Louisiana also exited following its first loss of the year.
Those losses did impact things down the ballot.
I moved Michigan up one spot to 16th, one spot below where I had the Wolverines in the preseason, and Iowa State moves into the 17th position and ahead of the Louisiana team which beat ISU last month.
Minnesota stays at 18, Iowa, USC, Kansas State, North Carolina State and SMU all move up two spots and fill the 19th through 23rd positions this week.
That clears the way for a pair of teams.
Marshall and Virginia Tech, teams I was voting for before the Big Ten and Pac-12 teams returned to the listing, are back in the 24th and 25th spots this week.
The Thundering Herd are currently 4-0 on the season while the lone blemish on the Hokies' 3-1 record was a shootout loss at North Carolina.
The full AP top 25 for this week will be released around 1 p.m. Here is a sneak peek at my ballot for the week:
1. Clemson
2. Alabama
3. Ohio State
4. Notre Dame
5. Georgia
6. Oklahoma State
7. Oregon
8. Penn State
9. Cincinnati
10. Texas A&M
11. BYU
12. Wisconsin
13. Florida
14. Miami (Fla.)
15. North Carolina
16. Michigan
17. Iowa State
18. Minnesota
19. Iowa
20. USC
21. Kansas State
22. North Carolina State
23. SMU
24. Marshall
25. Virginia Tech
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!