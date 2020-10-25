 Skip to main content
Batterson's ballot: A Michigan man

Batterson's ballot: A Michigan man

Michigan Minnesota Football

Michigan quarterback Joe Milton passes during Saturday's win at Minnesota.

 Bruce Kluckhohn

Joe Milton turned potential into productivity Saturday night for Michigan, perhaps putting an end to the quarterback carousel that has given the Wolverines troubles in recent years.

Milton connected with nine receivers, threw for 277 yards and completed 15-of-22 passes while orchestrating an offense which led Michigan to a season-opening 49-24 win at Minnesota.

The effort, combined with Penn State's overtime loss at Indiana, helped the Wolverines make the biggest jump this week in my ballot for the Associated Press college football poll.

I moved Michigan from 16th to 10th in a week where the top of the ballot remains unchanged.

The Wolverines host Michigan State this week before traveling to Indiana and hosting Wisconsin the following two weeks, plenty of time to figure out if Milton is the answer.

I have no movement among my top seven picks. Clemson, Alabama, Ohio State and Notre Dame did what they were supposed to do, Georgia was idle, Oklahoma State held onto sixth after holding off Iowa State and Oregon remains in seventh while awaiting its first game.

I have Texas A&M, Cincinnati and Michigan filling the final three spots in my top 10 this week.

As calm as things were at the top of the ballot, the bottom half is a scramble. Six of the last nine teams I had rated a week ago lost, several like Iowa State and Minnesota dropping games to rated opponents.

The end result is I knocked four teams -- Iowa, North Carolina State, SMU and Virginia Tech -- off my ballot this week. Joining the fray are Indiana at 16, one spot of where I dropped Penn State, unbeaten Coastal Carolina, an Oklahoma team that seems to be getting things together and an Army team off to a 6-1 start.

Here is my top 25 for this week's AP poll, which is scheduled to be released around 1 p.m.. today:

1. Clemson

2. Alabama

3. Ohio State

4. Notre Dame

5. Georgia

6. Oklahoma State

7. Oregon

8. Texas A&M

9. Cincinnati

10. Michigan

11. Brigham Young

12. Wisconsin

13. Florida

14. Miami (Fla.)

15. North Caroline

16. Indiana

17. Penn State

18. Kansas State

19. Iowa State

20. USC

21. Marshall

22. Coastal Carolina

23. Oklahoma

24. Minnesota

25. Army

