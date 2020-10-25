Batterson's ballot: A Michigan man

Joe Milton turned potential into productivity Saturday night for Michigan, perhaps putting an end to the quarterback carousel that has given the Wolverines troubles in recent years.

Milton connected with nine receivers, threw for 277 yards and completed 15-of-22 passes while orchestrating an offense which led Michigan to a season-opening 49-24 win at Minnesota.

The effort, combined with Penn State's overtime loss at Indiana, helped the Wolverines make the biggest jump this week in my ballot for the Associated Press college football poll.

I moved Michigan from 16th to 10th in a week where the top of the ballot remains unchanged.

The Wolverines host Michigan State this week before traveling to Indiana and hosting Wisconsin the following two weeks, plenty of time to figure out if Milton is the answer.

I have no movement among my top seven picks. Clemson, Alabama, Ohio State and Notre Dame did what they were supposed to do, Georgia was idle, Oklahoma State held onto sixth after holding off Iowa State and Oregon remains in seventh while awaiting its first game.

I have Texas A&M, Cincinnati and Michigan filling the final three spots in my top 10 this week.