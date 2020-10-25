Batterson's ballot: A Michigan man

Joe Milton turned potential into productivity Saturday night for Michigan, perhaps putting an end to the quarterback carousel that has given the Wolverines troubles in recent years.
Milton connected with nine receivers, threw for 277 yards and completed 15-of-22 passes while orchestrating an offense which led Michigan to a season-opening 49-24 win at Minnesota.
The effort, combined with Penn State's overtime loss at Indiana, helped the Wolverines make the biggest jump this week in my ballot for the Associated Press college football poll.
I moved Michigan from 16th to 10th in a week where the top of the ballot remains unchanged.
The Wolverines host Michigan State this week before traveling to Indiana and hosting Wisconsin the following two weeks, plenty of time to figure out if Milton is the answer.
I have no movement among my top seven picks. Clemson, Alabama, Ohio State and Notre Dame did what they were supposed to do, Georgia was idle, Oklahoma State held onto sixth after holding off Iowa State and Oregon remains in seventh while awaiting its first game.
I have Texas A&M, Cincinnati and Michigan filling the final three spots in my top 10 this week.
As calm as things were at the top of the ballot, the bottom half is a scramble. Six of the last nine teams I had rated a week ago lost, several like Iowa State and Minnesota dropping games to rated opponents.
The end result is I knocked four teams -- Iowa, North Carolina State, SMU and Virginia Tech -- off my ballot this week. Joining the fray are Indiana at 16, one spot of where I dropped Penn State, unbeaten Coastal Carolina, an Oklahoma team that seems to be getting things together and an Army team off to a 6-1 start.
Here is my top 25 for this week's AP poll, which is scheduled to be released around 1 p.m.. today:
1. Clemson
2. Alabama
3. Ohio State
4. Notre Dame
5. Georgia
6. Oklahoma State
7. Oregon
8. Texas A&M
9. Cincinnati
10. Michigan
11. Brigham Young
12. Wisconsin
13. Florida
14. Miami (Fla.)
15. North Caroline
16. Indiana
17. Penn State
18. Kansas State
19. Iowa State
20. USC
21. Marshall
22. Coastal Carolina
23. Oklahoma
24. Minnesota
25. Army
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!