Batterson's ballot: A quiet week, except in Ann Arbor

With 12 of the top 25 teams in the Associated Press college football idle over the weekend, there isn't a lot of movement on my ballot for this week's poll.

Six of the teams I had listed in the 10 top last week were either scheduled to be off Saturday or were idled because of COVID-19 issues.

The result is a top-10 that has just one change. I flipped Indiana and Georgia into the 10 and 11 spots following the Hoosiers' shutout effort at Michigan State.

The top nine is unchanged from last week with Alabama, Ohio State, Notre Dame, Clemson and Oregon filling my top five positions.

Texas A&M, Florida, Cincinnati, BYU and Indiana are next in line.

I did move Wisconsin up a pair of spots from 14 to 12 following its impressive return to competition at Michigan. I wasn't surprised that the Badgers won in Ann Arbor, but their sheer dominance in the 49-11 was noteworthy after being idle the two previous weeks.

Two early picks sent that game spiraling into the rout it was but it also indicates where the Wolverines are at right now. This is a young Michigan team in a lot of areas, particularly on defense, and it is playing that way right now.