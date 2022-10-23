Batterson's ballot: A quiet week

Compared to the turnover in recent weeks, it was a relatively quiet week among teams on my ballot for the Associated Press college football poll.

Eight teams from last week's top 25 being idle probably was a bit of a factor.

Two of my top 10 from a week ago, Mississippi at 8 and UCLA at 9, fell from the ranks of the unbeaten with losses to LSU and Oregon respectively. The Ducks were ranked 10th a week ago and move to eighth this week.

The top seven teams from a week ago -- Ohio State, Georgia, Tennessee, Michigan, Clemson, TCU and Alabama -- remain unchanged. Oregon, Oklahoma State and Wake Forest round out my top 10 for the week.

Four other teams I had ranked last week also lost, including Kansas State at 16 to unbeaten TCU with a third-team quarterback forced into action, Syracuse at 17 by 6 on the road at unbeaten Clemson.

The other two losses came to teams I had at 23 and 25 last week, Purdue and Mississippi State.

Both are not ranked this week. LSU at 6-2 moves in at 17 with a 6-2 record following its 45-20 win over Ole Miss and South Carolina at 5-2 in the 25th spot following its 30-24 win over Texas A&M.

Here is my ballot for this week's AP poll, which is scheduled to be released around 1 p.m.:

1. Ohio State

2. Georgia

3. Tennessee

4. Michigan

5. Clemson

6. TCU

7. Alabama

8. Oregon

9. Oklahoma State

10. Wake Forest

11. Utah

12. USC

13. UCLA

14. Penn State

15. Mississippi

16. Illinois

17. LSU

18. Cincinnati

19. Kentucky

20. North Carolina

21. Tulane

22. Kansas State

23. Syracuse

24. North Carolina State

25. South Carolina