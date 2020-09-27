Batterson's ballot: All in

Losses by two top-five teams three of the final five teams from my ballot a week ago are only partially responsible for the shake-up on my top 25 for this week's Associated Press college football poll.
The AP decided a week ago to allow its voters to add Big Ten teams to this week's ballot following the conference's decision to shift the season back to fall with games beginning on the weekend of Oct. 23.
With the Pac-12, Mountain West and Mid-American conferences following suit this past week, the AP on Friday decided to allow voters to add teams from those conferences to the poll this week as well.
The result?
A lot of movement, some a byproduct of action on the field and some created by my decision to return teams that I listed on my preseason ballot when all teams were eligible for consideration to the same neighborhood on this week's ballot.
I have eight newcomers listed this week, with Ohio State, Oregon and Penn State returning to the top 10.
I have Clemson and Alabama still in the first two slots, but am moving the Buckeyes into the third position with Georgia and Florida settling into fourth and fifth.
Oklahoma and LSU, which both displayed defensive issues in losses on Saturday, tumble with the early-season losses and eight Big Ten/Pac-12 teams returning. I dropped the Sooners from third to 22nd and the Tigers from fifth to 23rd this week.
Florida was impressive in its game with Mississippi, slipping them in front of idle Notre Dame which leads the second five at six.
Oregon and Penn State return at seven and eight, with Texas and Miami (Fla.) in ninth and 10th. The Longhorns drop one spot despite a win because of the three newbies and I moved Miami in front of Auburn following its rout of Florida State.
In the second 10, Wisconsin returns at 12, Michigan at 17, Minnesota at 19 and Iowa at 20, the same order and general position each held on my preseason ballot.
Memphis, Virginia Tech - despite a gutsy, shorthanded win over North Carolina State - Tennessee, Pittsburgh and Marshall are all on the outside looking in this week through no fault of their own. They were either idle or won games, but drop out with the group of newcomers that also includes USC at 21.
Army, West Virginia and Kentucky also dropped off my ballot this week following losses.
Expect more movement next week, but expect it all to be a byproduct of what took place on the field.
Here is my ballot for this week's Associated Press poll, which is scheduled to be released around 1 p.m. today:
1. Clemson (2-0)
2. Alabama (1-0)
3. Ohio State (0-0)
4. Georgia (1-0)
5. Florida (1-0)
6. Notre Dame (2-0)
7. Oregon (0-0)
8. Penn State (0-0)
9. Texas (2-0)
10. Miami (Fla.) (3-0)
11. Auburn (1-0)
12. Wisconsin (0-0)
13. Texas A&M (1-0)
14. North Carolina (1-0)
15. UCF (2-0)
16. Oklahoma State (2-0)
17. Michigan (0-0)
18. Cincinnati (2-0)
19. Minnesota (0-0)
20. Iowa (0-0)
21. USC (0-0)
22. Oklahoma (1-1)
23. LSU (0-1)
24. BYU (2-0)
25. Louisiana (3-0)
