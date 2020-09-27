Batterson's ballot: All in

Losses by two top-five teams three of the final five teams from my ballot a week ago are only partially responsible for the shake-up on my top 25 for this week's Associated Press college football poll.

The AP decided a week ago to allow its voters to add Big Ten teams to this week's ballot following the conference's decision to shift the season back to fall with games beginning on the weekend of Oct. 23.

With the Pac-12, Mountain West and Mid-American conferences following suit this past week, the AP on Friday decided to allow voters to add teams from those conferences to the poll this week as well.

The result?

A lot of movement, some a byproduct of action on the field and some created by my decision to return teams that I listed on my preseason ballot when all teams were eligible for consideration to the same neighborhood on this week's ballot.

I have eight newcomers listed this week, with Ohio State, Oregon and Penn State returning to the top 10.

I have Clemson and Alabama still in the first two slots, but am moving the Buckeyes into the third position with Georgia and Florida settling into fourth and fifth.