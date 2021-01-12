Batterson's ballot: Beat the Bear

Alabama's football team gave its coach a spot in the history book Monday night.

The Tide rolled to its seventh national championship under Saban's watch, routing Ohio State 52-24, to move the Alabama coach one national title in front of the Tide's legendary Bear Bryant for the most national titles won by a college football coach.

Monday's effort was more like the exclamation point to a dominant season. While the Buckeyes hung around early, they did not have nearly enough offensive weapons to match the firepower Alabama showed up with in Miami.

The Tide and Buckeyes were an easy first two picks for my ballot in the final Associated Press college football poll of the season.

Both displayed the general consistency from the start to the finish of their unique seasons.

It was a challenging year to put together the weekly poll. There were same apples being compared to oranges more often than not during this COVID-19 impacted season.

I felt the same way as I cast ballots for individual awards as well, although there were certainly no regrets in topping my Heisman ballot with DeVonta Smith.