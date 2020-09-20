Batterson's ballot: Calm before the storm

My plan at this point is to return the six Big Ten teams I had on my preseason ballot -- Ohio State at No. 2, Penn State at No. 8, Wisconsin at No. 12, Michigan at No. 15, Minnesota at No. 18 and Iowa at No. 19 -- generally to those same positions one week from today.

The continued absence of Pac-12 teams -- at least for now -- will impact that a bit but restoring those six teams in that order and generally in the same vicinity on the ballot is where things will be headed.

The return of Big Ten teams will likely be only part of next week's ballot makeover.

SEC teams open their schedules next weekend as well and with eight teams from that conference currently on my ballot, expect a shake up.

There are some changes beyond the top 10 on my ballot for this week.

Miami (Fla.) climbs two spots to 11th following its 47-34 win over Louisville on Saturday night, replacing Oklahoma State in that position.

I dropped the Cowboys to 14th following a pedestrian start in a season-opening 16-7 win over Tulsa.

Appalachian State, which dropped a 17-7 game to Marshall, and Baylor, still awaiting its opener, are on the outside looking in this week.