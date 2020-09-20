Batterson's ballot: Calm before the storm

It won't be the case one week from today, but things are pretty calm at the top of my ballot for this week's Associated Press college football poll.
Only two of the teams I had rated a week ago in the top 10 took the field over the week and both won handily, Clemson routing The Citadel 49-0 and Notre Dame taking out South Florida 52-0.
Both are maintaining the early-season slots they held a week ago on my ballot, as are the other eight teams.
Clemson, Alabama, Oklahoma, Georgia, LSU, Notre Dame, Florida, Texas, Texas A&M and Auburn again fill the top-10 spots on my ballot this week.
That won't be the case a week from now -- guaranteed.
Big Ten teams, now preparing to start the season on the weekend of Oct. 24, will be eligible to return to the top-25 one week from today.
The AP made the decision on Friday to make Big Ten teams ineligible for this week's ballot because the league had not set its schedule yet, expecting those teams to be eligible again for the ballot on Sept. 27.
The schedule was released Saturday, but the AP will wait one week before allowing us to include Big Ten teams in the top-25 as they prepare for the fall season.
Conference teams were eligible for the preseason ballot, but because at that point the league was expected not to play until spring the decision was made include only teams playing this fall on regular-season ballots this fall.
My plan at this point is to return the six Big Ten teams I had on my preseason ballot -- Ohio State at No. 2, Penn State at No. 8, Wisconsin at No. 12, Michigan at No. 15, Minnesota at No. 18 and Iowa at No. 19 -- generally to those same positions one week from today.
The continued absence of Pac-12 teams -- at least for now -- will impact that a bit but restoring those six teams in that order and generally in the same vicinity on the ballot is where things will be headed.
The return of Big Ten teams will likely be only part of next week's ballot makeover.
SEC teams open their schedules next weekend as well and with eight teams from that conference currently on my ballot, expect a shake up.
There are some changes beyond the top 10 on my ballot for this week.
Miami (Fla.) climbs two spots to 11th following its 47-34 win over Louisville on Saturday night, replacing Oklahoma State in that position.
I dropped the Cowboys to 14th following a pedestrian start in a season-opening 16-7 win over Tulsa.
Appalachian State, which dropped a 17-7 game to Marshall, and Baylor, still awaiting its opener, are on the outside looking in this week.
Pittsburgh, off to a 2-0 start heading into a game with Louisville next weekend, debuts at No. 22 while Marshall moves in at No. 25 at 2-0.
Both teams have been solid defensively in the opening weeks of the season. The Panthers have allowed 10 points in two games while the Thundering Herd have surrendered seven during the opening weeks of the season.
Marshall will sit at 2-0 for a while, off the next two weeks before facing Western Kentucky on Oct. 10.
Here is my ballot for this week's AP top 25, which is scheduled to be released around 1 p.m. today:
1. Clemson
2. Alabama
3. Oklahoma
4. Georgia
5. LSU
6. Notre Dame
7. Florida
8. Texas
9. Texas A&M
10. Auburn
11. Miami (Fla.)
12. North Carolina
13. UCF
14. Oklahoma State
15. Cincinnati
16. BYU
17. Memphis
18. Virginia Tech
19. Louisiana
20. Tennessee
21. Army
22. Pittsburgh
23. West Virginia
24. Kentucky
25. Marshall
