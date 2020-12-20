Batterson's ballot: Championship moves

One byproduct of the cancellation of Saturday night's Iowa-Michigan game was an opportunity to spend a lot of time channel surfing.
The results from some very competitive games have led to a few changes on my ballot for this week's Associated Press college football poll.
I'm sticking with Alabama in the top spot and Ohio State in the three hole and eventually ended up flipping Clemson and Notre Dame, ranking the Tigers second and the Irish fourth.
I contemplated moving Texas A&M into the fourth spot following its win over a pedestrian Tennessee team on Saturday, but ultimately chose to stick with Notre Dame based on its season of work.
Cincinnati and Indiana hold the six and seven spots from a week ago and I moved Oklahoma into the eighth spot where I had Iowa State a week ago.
I held Florida at nine despite its 52-46 loss to Alabama in the SEC title game and dropped the Cyclones from eighth to 10th following the Sooners' 27-21 win in the Big 12 championship match up.
There is some minimal movement in my second 10, most of it generated by USC's loss to Oregon in the Pac-12 final.
I held Northwestern at 13 following its 22-10 loss to Ohio State in the Big Ten title game, with BYU, North Carolina, Miami (Fla.), Iowa and Louisiana all sliding up one spot. The Hawkeyes are in 17th on my ballot this week.
Unbeaten San Jose State, which won the Mountain West title, moves from 25 to 19 on my ballot following its win over Boise State in the league title game.
I held Tulsa at 20 following an entertaining American final with Cincinnati.
The only newbie on my ballot this week is Army at 25th. At 9-2, it replaces Buffalo after it lost in the Mid-American title game to Ball State.
The AP poll will move early today in advance of the final College Football Playoff rankings.
Here is how I line things up:
1. Alabama
2. Clemson
3. Ohio State
4. Notre Dame
5. Texas A&M
6. Cincinnati
7. Indiana
8. Oklahoma
9. Florida
10. Iowa State
11. Georgia
12. Coastal Carolina
13. Northwestern
14. BYU
15. North Carolina
16. Miami (Fla.)
17. Iowa
18. Louisiana
19. San Jose State
20. Tulsa
21. Liberty
22. North Carolina State
23. USC
24. Texas
25. Army
