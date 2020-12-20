Batterson's ballot: Championship moves

One byproduct of the cancellation of Saturday night's Iowa-Michigan game was an opportunity to spend a lot of time channel surfing.

The results from some very competitive games have led to a few changes on my ballot for this week's Associated Press college football poll.

I'm sticking with Alabama in the top spot and Ohio State in the three hole and eventually ended up flipping Clemson and Notre Dame, ranking the Tigers second and the Irish fourth.

I contemplated moving Texas A&M into the fourth spot following its win over a pedestrian Tennessee team on Saturday, but ultimately chose to stick with Notre Dame based on its season of work.

Cincinnati and Indiana hold the six and seven spots from a week ago and I moved Oklahoma into the eighth spot where I had Iowa State a week ago.

I held Florida at nine despite its 52-46 loss to Alabama in the SEC title game and dropped the Cyclones from eighth to 10th following the Sooners' 27-21 win in the Big 12 championship match up.

There is some minimal movement in my second 10, most of it generated by USC's loss to Oregon in the Pac-12 final.