Batterson's ballot: Constants, and then chaos

There have been few constants during the first five weeks of college football season.
Alabama and Georgia have looked consistently good and Oklahoma has found ways to win, which certainly beats the alternative.
Those three teams sit at the top of my vastly different ballot for this week's Associated Press college football poll.
The Tide and Bulldogs handled ranked opponents with ease on Saturday and remain in the first and second positions. The Sooners slide up one spot to third after getting past Kansas State by six points in a game that held true to form for the high-wire act that is this Oklahoma team. Four of the Sooners' five wins have been by seven points or less so that may just be this team's DNA.
Oregon's overtime loss to Stanford facilitated not only Oklahoma's move to three, but also moving Iowa and Penn State into the fourth and fifth spot this week following impressive wins over Maryland and Indiana, respectively.
The Ducks were among 10 ranked teams on my ballot a week ago to lose Saturday, including the losses by Ole Miss, Arkansas, Notre Dame and Baylor to other ranked teams.
That has led to a major shake-up this week, with five teams exiting my top 25, three teams making their first appearance of the year and two returning.
Unbeaten Wake Forest at 18, Kentucky at 20 and SMU at 22 are making their debuts while Arizona State at 21 and Texas at 23 return. Texas A&M, Fresno State, UCLA, Maryland and Baylor are now on the outside looking in.
Beyond the Hawkeyes and Nittany Lions in the fourth and fifth spots, I have Cincinnati, Oregon, Ohio State, Michigan and BYU rounding out this week's top 10.
The full AP poll will be released around 1 p.m. this afternoon. Here's my ballot for the week:
1. Alabama
2. Georgia
3. Oklahoma
4. Iowa
5. Penn State
6. Cincinnati
7. Oregon
8. Ohio State
9. Michigan
10. Brigham Young
11. Notre Dame
12. Michigan State
13. Oklahoma State
14. Arkansas
15. Mississippi
16. Coastal Carolina
17. North Carolina State