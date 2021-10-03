 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Batterson's ballot: Constants, and then chaos
0 Comments
topical alert

Batterson's ballot: Constants, and then chaos

  • 0
Cincinnati Notre Dame Football

Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder runs from Notre Dame's JD Bertrand during the first half of the Bearcats' 24-13 victory over the Fighting Irish on Saturday, one of of four games between ranked opponents over the weekend.

 Darron Cummings

There have been few constants during the first five weeks of college football season.

Alabama and Georgia have looked consistently good and Oklahoma has found ways to win, which certainly beats the alternative.

Those three teams sit at the top of my vastly different ballot for this week's Associated Press college football poll.

The Tide and Bulldogs handled ranked opponents with ease on Saturday and remain in the first and second positions. The Sooners slide up one spot to third after getting past Kansas State by six points in a game that held true to form for the high-wire act that is this Oklahoma team. Four of the Sooners' five wins have been by seven points or less so that may just be this team's DNA.

Oregon's overtime loss to Stanford facilitated not only Oklahoma's move to three, but also moving Iowa and Penn State into the fourth and fifth spot this week following impressive wins over Maryland and Indiana, respectively.

The Ducks were among 10 ranked teams on my ballot a week ago to lose Saturday, including the losses by Ole Miss, Arkansas, Notre Dame and Baylor to other ranked teams.

That has led to a major shake-up this week, with five teams exiting my top 25, three teams making their first appearance of the year and two returning.

Unbeaten Wake Forest at 18, Kentucky at 20 and SMU at 22 are making their debuts while Arizona State at 21 and Texas at 23 return. Texas A&M, Fresno State, UCLA, Maryland and Baylor are now on the outside looking in.

Beyond the Hawkeyes and Nittany Lions in the fourth and fifth spots, I have Cincinnati, Oregon, Ohio State, Michigan and BYU rounding out this week's top 10.

The full AP poll will be released around 1 p.m. this afternoon. Here's my ballot for the week:

1. Alabama

2. Georgia

3. Oklahoma

4. Iowa

5. Penn State

6. Cincinnati

7. Oregon

8. Ohio State

9. Michigan

10. Brigham Young

11. Notre Dame

12. Michigan State

13. Oklahoma State

14. Arkansas

15. Mississippi

16. Coastal Carolina

17. North Carolina State

18. Wake Forest

19. Auburn

20. Kentucky

21. Arizona State

22. Southern Methodist

23. Texas

24. Clemson

25. Florida

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Illinois coach Bret Bielema recaps win over Charlotte

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News