Batterson's ballot: Cy-Hawk shuffle
topical alert

Batterson's ballot: Cy-Hawk shuffle

Oregon Ohio St Football

Oregon running back CJ Verdell celebrates his touchdown against Ohio State during the first half of the Ducks' win Saturday at Columbus, Ohio.

 Jay LaPrete, Associated Press

We're learning more each week about the strengths and weaknesses of college football teams, leading to plenty of movement on my ballot for this week's Associated Press college football poll.

Road wins by Oregon against Ohio State and Iowa against Iowa State have led to plenty of shuffling in the upper tier of my ballot and losses by USC, Texas and Utah have led to similar movement on the bottom end of the top 25.

Alabama and Georgia remain the 1-2 teams on my ballot, with Oklahoma and Texas A&M climbing into third and fourth ahead of Oregon, which I moved from ninth a week ago to fifth following its 35-28 win over the Buckeyes.

I have Clemson in sixth this week, one spot ahead of where Iowa replaces Iowa State in the seventh position following another strong defensive effort by the Hawkeyes and turnover issues that proved costly for the Cyclones.

ISU moves from seventh to 13th this week.

Cincinnati, Notre Dame and Penn State round out my top 10.

I have four newcomers this week in Virginia Tech, Arkansas, Michigan and BYU.

Here is my ballot for this week's AP poll. The entire poll is scheduled to come out around 1 p.m. today:

1. Alabama

2. Georgia

3. Oklahoma

4. Texas A&M

5. Oregon

6. Clemson

7. Iowa

8. Cincinnati

9. Notre Dame

10. Penn State

11. Ohio State

12. Florida

13. Iowa State

14. UCLA

15. Wisconsin

16. Virginia Tech

17. North Carolina

18. Arizona State

19. Coastal Carolina

20. Mississippi

21. Miami (Fla.)

22. Oklahoma State

23. Arkansas

24. Michigan

25. Brigham Young

