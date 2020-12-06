Batterson's ballot: Cyclones, Hawkeyes continue climb

It was a quiet week at the top of my ballot for this week's Associated Press college football, but Iowa State and Iowa continue their upward mobility after wins on Saturday.
It's a shame this year's Cy-Hawk match-up at Kinnick Stadium was among the casualties of the COVID-19 pandemic because it had all the makings of an epic football game and both programs have done a masterful job of working their way through the minefield of potential coronavirus issues.
The top seven spots on my ballot remained unchanged with Alabama, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Clemson, Texas A&M and Florida winning comfortably and unbeaten Cincinnati idle before heading to Tulsa next weekend.
BYU did take on a late match-up with unbeaten Coastal Carolina and was tagged with its first loss of the season, 22-17.
That provided an opportunity for Indiana to move into the eighth spot following an impressive 14-6 win at Wisconsin, with Georgia and Iowa State each climbing one spot to round out the top 10.
The Cyclones haven't given up more than 20 points in a game in the last four week and coming off a road win at Texas, ISU looked the part of a top-10 team as it dominated West Virginia 42-6.
BYU was one of six teams on my ballot from a week ago to lose last week and one of two to remain on my ballot this week.
I dropped the Cougars from eighth to 15th and Wisconsin falls from 16th to 21st following its loss to the Hoosiers at Camp Randall Stadium.
Oregon, Marshall, Oklahoma State and Washington all fall by the wayside this week.
Those losses created some upward mobility this week for USC, Louisiana, Tulsa, Iowa and Buffalo on my ballot. The Trojans, who play Washington State tonight, move from 19 to 16 with Louisiana, Tulsa, Iowa and Buffalo all rising four spots to 17, 18, 19 and 20 respectively.
After the Badgers at 21, North Carolina, unbeaten Colorado, Liberty and North Carolina State.
Here is my ballot this week's AP poll. The poll in its entirety is scheduled to be released at 1 p.m.:
1. Alabama
2. Notre Dame
3. Ohio State
4. Clemson
5. Texas A&M
6. Florida
7. Cincinnati
8. Indiana
9. Georgia
10. Iowa State
11. Miami (Fla.)
12. Oklahoma
13. Coastal Carolina
14. Northwestern
15. Brigham Young
16. USC
17. Louisiana
18. Tulsa
19. Iowa
20. Buffalo
21. Wisconsin
22. North Carolina
23. Colorado
24. Liberty
25. North Carolina State
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!