Batterson's ballot: Cyclones, Hawkeyes continue climb

It was a quiet week at the top of my ballot for this week's Associated Press college football, but Iowa State and Iowa continue their upward mobility after wins on Saturday.

It's a shame this year's Cy-Hawk match-up at Kinnick Stadium was among the casualties of the COVID-19 pandemic because it had all the makings of an epic football game and both programs have done a masterful job of working their way through the minefield of potential coronavirus issues.

The top seven spots on my ballot remained unchanged with Alabama, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Clemson, Texas A&M and Florida winning comfortably and unbeaten Cincinnati idle before heading to Tulsa next weekend.

BYU did take on a late match-up with unbeaten Coastal Carolina and was tagged with its first loss of the season, 22-17.

That provided an opportunity for Indiana to move into the eighth spot following an impressive 14-6 win at Wisconsin, with Georgia and Iowa State each climbing one spot to round out the top 10.

The Cyclones haven't given up more than 20 points in a game in the last four week and coming off a road win at Texas, ISU looked the part of a top-10 team as it dominated West Virginia 42-6.