Batterson's ballot: Cyclones return, constant churn

Four weeks into the 2020 season, one thing has been a constant in college football.
Consistency has been an issue for a number of teams in a coronavirus-impacted season and my guess is that will continue in the weeks and months ahead.
Some of it has to do with the ebb and flow of a normal season, part of the beauty of the game.
Some of it is related to how COVID-19 is impacting teams, their ability to follow a normal practice routine and how that routine in general has changed because of the coronavirus situation.
How else do you explain that the two teams with the inside track to the Big 12 championship game lost their season openers to Arkansas State and Louisiana?
We do know four weeks in that Clemson and Alabama remain good football teams. Georgia and Florida have looked good as well. Ohio State on paper looks better than a year ago - you can read more on that as my Big Ten breakdown series begins Monday at qctimes.com - but we'll have to wait a few more weeks to see if that is reality.
My advice? Hold on tight, but sit back and enjoy the ride and continue to expect the unexpected.
Five of the top 25 teams from my ballot for the Associated Press college football poll a week ago lost over the weekend and eight of the top 25 teams that landed spots in last week's poll suffered losses.
That will continue the constant churn which has become the norm in the final 7-8 spots on the ballot nearly every week.
Most of the change did not occur at the top, reflected in how the top eight positions on my ballot from a week ago remain unchanged.
With the late starts forthcoming by four FBS leagues, the AP allowed its voters to add Big Ten, Pac-12, Mountain West and Mid-American conference teams to their ballots a week ago.
I returned eight teams from those conferences from my preseason ballot to my weekly ballot then and left them all in the same spots this week. This isn't set in granite, but my plan at this point is for that to continue until they begin playing games in a couple of weeks.
I will be moving teams ahead and behind those eight teams and did so this week but generally speaking, they are where they are for the moment until their seasons begin.
I dropped three teams -- Texas, UCF and Oklahoma -- from my ballot this week.
The Longhorns were ninth a week ago before losing to TCU on the heels of a shaky, but high-scoring effort against Texas Tech.
Miami (Fla.) climbs one position into that spot this week and I moved Oklahoma State into the final position in my top 10 for the week. The Cowboys, despite an opening-game scare from a Tulsa team which knocked off UCF on Saturday, have been the Big 12's most consistent performer so far.
North Carolina, Cincinnati and BYU also benefit from losses by Auburn and Texas A&M to Georgia and Alabama, respectively, and are rewarded with significant rises.
Tennessee, Iowa State and SMU are the newcomers on my ballot this week.
The Volunteers were among teams bounced when the Big Ten and Pac-12 teams returned a week ago and moved to 2-0 on Saturday with a win over Missouri.
The Cyclones followed up their road win at TCU with an impressive and resilient effort in their win over the Sooners in front of 13,724 fans on Saturday night at Jack Trice Stadium.
I like the collection of talent on the ISU roster and Iowa State, now 2-1 heading into a home game with Texas Tech, was on my preseason ballot before dropping off after a season-opening loss to Louisiana.
The Ragin' Cajuns, idle over the weekend, are 3-0 and move up a couple of spots on my ballot to 23, one spot ahead of Iowa State and two in front of the only 4-0 team in the FBS, ballot newcomer SMU.
Here is my ballot for this week's Associated Press poll, which is scheduled to be released around 1 p.m.:
1. Clemson
2. Alabama
3. Ohio State
4. Georgia
5. Florida
6. Notre Dame
7. Oregon
8. Penn State
9. Miami (Fla.)
10. Oklahoma State
11. North Carolina
12. Wisconsin
13. Cincinnati
14. Auburn
15. BYU
16. Tennessee
17. Michigan
18. Texas A&M
19. Minnesota
20. Iowa
21. USC
22. LSU
23. Louisiana
24. Iowa State
25. SMU
