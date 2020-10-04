Batterson's ballot: Cyclones return, constant churn

Four weeks into the 2020 season, one thing has been a constant in college football.

Consistency has been an issue for a number of teams in a coronavirus-impacted season and my guess is that will continue in the weeks and months ahead.

Some of it has to do with the ebb and flow of a normal season, part of the beauty of the game.

Some of it is related to how COVID-19 is impacting teams, their ability to follow a normal practice routine and how that routine in general has changed because of the coronavirus situation.

How else do you explain that the two teams with the inside track to the Big 12 championship game lost their season openers to Arkansas State and Louisiana?

We do know four weeks in that Clemson and Alabama remain good football teams. Georgia and Florida have looked good as well. Ohio State on paper looks better than a year ago - you can read more on that as my Big Ten breakdown series begins Monday at qctimes.com - but we'll have to wait a few more weeks to see if that is reality.

My advice? Hold on tight, but sit back and enjoy the ride and continue to expect the unexpected.