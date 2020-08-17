Batterson's ballot: Darts at a board

Ballots for preseason college football polls are little more than throwing darts at a board, a reflection of past work and the promise of a new season.

Given the state of affairs in 2020, that is the case more than ever. Some teams will play. Others plan to sit out the fall in this COVID-19 pandemic-impacted season.

The Associated Press preseason poll is scheduled to be released later this morning and again, I will be voting for a top-25 although it will likely be a ballot much different than the ones I have cast over the past two decades.

Today's preseason poll will include all teams, whether they will play this fall or have postponed the season in hopes of playing next spring. The ballot was due early this month and mine is a reflection of where things stood at that point in time.

From what the AP has decided, future ballots during the season will include only teams that are on the field this fall. Their plan at this point in time is to conduct a weekly spring season poll as well for the teams that are waiting to play.

So, three of the top-10 teams on my preseason ballot -- No. 2 Ohio State, No. 7 Oregon and No. 8 Penn State -- will as of right now vanish the next time I assemble a top 25.