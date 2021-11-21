Batterson's ballot: Duck soup

Lopsided losses by Oregon and Michigan State created movement within the top 10 on my ballot for this week's Associated Press college football poll.
I had the Ducks at five and the Spartans at seven a week ago, but Oregon's 38-7 loss to Utah and Michigan State's 56-7 beatdown by Ohio State sent both out of the top 10 on the ballot I submitted minutes ago.
Georgia, Ohio State, Alabama and Cincinnati continue to fill the top four spots on my ballot in an order that remains unchanged from a week ago with Notre Dame moving into the fifth spot.
Michigan moves up two spots to sixth, movement mirrored by Oklahoma State, Baylor, Mississippi and Oklahoma to round out my top 10.
I have Oregon in 11 and Michigan State at 12 this week, with a 21-point loss by Wake Forest to Clemson allowing Wisconsin and Iowa, in that order, to slide up one position to 15th and 16th respectively.
The only newcomer on my ballot this week is North Carolina State at 25. The Wolfpack replace Arkansas, which hung with Alabama but lost for the fourth time this season, 42-35.
Here is my contribution this week to the national AP poll, which will be released around 1 p.m.:
1. Georgia (11-0)
2. Ohio State (10-1)
3. Alabama (10-1)
4. Cincinnati (11-0)
5. Notre Dame (10-1)
6. Michigan (10-1)
7. Oklahoma State (10-1)
8. Mississippi (9-2)
9. Baylor (9-2)
10. Oklahoma (10-1)
11. Oregon (9-2)
12. Michigan State (9-2)
13. Brigham Young (9-2)
14. Texas-San Antonio (11-0)
15. Wisconsin (8-3)
16. Iowa (9-2)
17. Texas A&M (8-3)
18. Utah (8-3)
19. Houston (10-1)
20. Pittsburgh (9-2)
21. Louisiana (10-1)
22. San Diego State (10-1)
23. Penn State (7-4)
24. Wake Forest (9-2)
25. North Carolina State (8-3)