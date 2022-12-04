Batterson's ballot: Final shuffles

An early deadline and only a handful of games to deal with this week for my ballot that is part of this week's Associated Press college football poll.
The poll is scheduled to be released before today's College Football Playoff poll and pairings are announced.
I maintained TCU in the three spot behind Georgia and Michigan this week, moving Ohio State into fourth and Alabama into the fifth.
The only team exiting this week is UCF following its loss to Tulane. Fresno State enters in its place.
Here is my ballot for today's AP poll, which will be released later this morning:
1. Georiga
2. Michigan
3. TCU
4. Ohio State
5. Alabama
6. Tennessee
7. Penn State
8. Utah
9. Kansas State
10. USC
11. Washington
12. Clemson
13. Oregon
14. UCLA
15. Florida State
16. Tulane
17. LSU
18. Oregon State
19. Notre Dame
20. South Carolina
21. Texas
22. UTSA
23. Troy
24. Fresno State
25. Cincinnati