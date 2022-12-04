 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Batterson's ballot: Final shuffles

Big Ten Championship Football

Michigan wide receiver Ronnie Bell holds the trophy after defeating Purdue in the Big Ten Championship Game on Saturday night in Indianapolis. The Wolverines earned their second straight Big Ten title with a 43-22 win.

 Darron Cummings

An early deadline and only a handful of games to deal with this week for my ballot that is part of this week's Associated Press college football poll.

The poll is scheduled to be released before today's College Football Playoff poll and pairings are announced.

I maintained TCU in the three spot behind Georgia and Michigan this week, moving Ohio State into fourth and Alabama into the fifth.

The only team exiting this week is UCF following its loss to Tulane. Fresno State enters in its place.

Here is my ballot for today's AP poll, which will be released later this morning:

1. Georiga

2. Michigan

3. TCU

4. Ohio State

5. Alabama

6. Tennessee

7. Penn State

8. Utah

9. Kansas State

10. USC

11. Washington

12. Clemson

13. Oregon

14. UCLA

15. Florida State

16. Tulane

17. LSU

18. Oregon State

19. Notre Dame

20. South Carolina

21. Texas

22. UTSA

23. Troy

24. Fresno State

25. Cincinnati

