Batterson's ballot: Finishing touches

Batterson's ballot: Finishing touches

LSU Florida Football

LSU's Cade York celebrates as he comes off the field after kicking the game-winning field goal in the Tigers' 37-34 win over Florida in the foggy Swamp on Saturday night.

 John Raoux

The final week of the regular season created a few changes on my ballot for this week's Associated Press college football poll.

Losses by Florida and Miami (Fla.) shook things up a bit beyond a top five that remains unchanged and losses by Wisconsin and Colorado sent the Badgers and Buffaloes packing this week.

Alabama, which might as well have been idle for the way it pummeled Arkansas, holds on to the number one spot with Notre Dame, Ohio State, Clemson and Texas A&M, all idle, filling out the rest of my top five.

Idle Cincinnati moves up one spot to replace Florida at six following the Gators' 37-34 loss to LSU, with Indiana, Iowa State, Florida and Georgia rounding out my top 10.

There's a similar shake-up in my second 10 where Miami drops after its 62-26 loss to North Carolina.

Oklahoma replaces the Hurricanes at 11, with Coastal Carolina, Northwestern, USC, North Carolina and Iowa all moving up a bit from a week ago following weekend wins. The Hawkeyes are at 18 on my ballot this week, up one spot following the win over Wisconsin.

Texas, 6-3 and idle over the weekend after a game with Kansas was canceled, moves in at 24 this week.

The final spot is filled by San Jose State, unbeaten in the regular season for the first time since 1939. The Spartans rallied from a 20-7 halftime deficit to beat Nevada 30-20 and carry a 6-0 record into the Mountain West title game.

Here is my ballot for this week's AP poll, which will be released in its entirety around 1 p.m.:

1. Alabama

2. Notre Dame

3. Ohio State

4. Clemson

5. Texas A&M

6. Cincinnati

7. Indiana

8. Iowa State

9. Florida

10. Georgia

11. Oklahoma

12. Coastal Carolina

13. Northwestern

14. USC

15. Brigham Young

16. North Carolina

17. Iowa

18. Miami (Fla.)

19. Louisiana

20. Tulsa

21. Buffalo

22. Liberty

23. North Carolina State

24. Texas

25. San Jose State

