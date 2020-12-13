Batterson's ballot: Finishing touches

The final week of the regular season created a few changes on my ballot for this week's Associated Press college football poll.

Losses by Florida and Miami (Fla.) shook things up a bit beyond a top five that remains unchanged and losses by Wisconsin and Colorado sent the Badgers and Buffaloes packing this week.

Alabama, which might as well have been idle for the way it pummeled Arkansas, holds on to the number one spot with Notre Dame, Ohio State, Clemson and Texas A&M, all idle, filling out the rest of my top five.

Idle Cincinnati moves up one spot to replace Florida at six following the Gators' 37-34 loss to LSU, with Indiana, Iowa State, Florida and Georgia rounding out my top 10.

There's a similar shake-up in my second 10 where Miami drops after its 62-26 loss to North Carolina.

Oklahoma replaces the Hurricanes at 11, with Coastal Carolina, Northwestern, USC, North Carolina and Iowa all moving up a bit from a week ago following weekend wins. The Hawkeyes are at 18 on my ballot this week, up one spot following the win over Wisconsin.

Texas, 6-3 and idle over the weekend after a game with Kansas was canceled, moves in at 24 this week.