Batterson's ballot: Free falling

These things always seem to have a way of working themselves out.
Oklahoma had been sitting in the second spot on my ballot for the Associated Press college football poll for the past five weeks. They moved up one position when Alabama lost and really hadn't done anything to deserve to move down until Saturday.
I'm typically not one to penalize a team for winning close games, particularly in conference play, and the Sooners certainly had their share of close wins before Baylor took them down Saturday, 27-14.
That, along with a loss by the Texas A&M team I had in 10th last week, led to a bit of a shake up this time around.
Georgia, Ohio State, Alabama, Cincinnati and Oregon are my top five for this week. The Buckeyes, Tide, Bearcats and Ducks all move up a slot with the Sooners loss.
Notre Dame, in sixth, followed by Michigan State and Michigan -- I'm holding that order still based on the Spartans' win over the Wolverines -- also move up.
Oklahoma State in ninth and Mississippi in 10th round out my top 10 for the week.
I moved Baylor up to 11th, one spot ahead of Oklahoma.
Wisconsin and Iowa maintain the 16th and 17th spots on my ballot for the week, one spot ahead of the Texas A&M team I moved from 10th to 18th following the Aggies' third loss of the season.
Coastal Carolina and Auburn both exit my ballot following losses, replaced this week by Utah and San Diego State.
The full AP ballot will be released around 1 p.m. today. Here is my contribution to it this week:
1. Georgia (10-0)
2. Ohio State (9-1)
3. Alabama (9-1)
4. Cincinnati (10-0)
5. Oregon (9-1)
6. Notre Dame (9-1)
7. Michigan State (9-1)
8. Michigan (9-1)
9. Oklahoma State (9-1)
10. Mississippi (8-2)
11. Baylor (8-2)
12. Oklahoma (9-1)
13. Wake Forest (9-1)
14. Brigham Young (8-2)
15. Texas-San Antonio (10-0)
16. Wisconsin (7-3)
17. Iowa (8-2)
18. Texas A&M (7-3)
19. Houston (9-1)
20. Pittsburgh (8-2)
21. Arkansas (7-3)