Batterson's ballot: Getting defensive

There is a reason there are so many defensive coordinators around the country sporting a mop of graying or thinning hair.
Saturday was a perfect example.
College football teams seemingly checked their defenses at the door in shootout after shootout.
While there is nothing wrong with lighting up the scoreboard on occasion, there are times when a stop or two isn't necessarily a bad thing.
Of the six teams among the top 10 on my ballot a week ago in the Associated Press college football poll that played this weekend, they allowed their opponents an average of 32.5 points per game.
Four even one while doing that. The other two are no longer in the top 10.
This week's ballot is a mix of old and new. The eight Big Ten and Pac-12 teams that have been on my ballot the past two weeks remain there.
They're ranked in the same order and are generally holding the same spots they've been in although I did move a couple up or down a spot or two this week just to provide a little room for some movement by others on the ballot.
Clemson remains in the top spot, but I did flip Alabama and Ohio State after the Tide struggled to stop anything a pedestrian Ole Miss team was throwing at them in a 63-48 game.
The Buckeyes are second and the Tide third this week, moving to spots they actually held on my preseason ballot.
The Tigers gave up 17 points in their win Miami (Fla.), which moves from ninth to 16th on my ballot this week following its 42-17 setback.
Only one team on my ballot among the 13 that played over weekend surrendered fewer than the 17 points Clemson gave up, Iowa State allowed 15 in its 31-15 win over Texas Tech.
I did move the Cyclones up four spots this week to 20th, matching a move to 19th by the unbeaten Louisiana team which defeated ISU in its opener a month ago.
After a 41-38 loss to Texas A&M, Florida's spot in the top five is filled by Notre Dame, which pulled away from Florida State to win 42-26.
I maintained Oregon and Penn State in the seven and eight spots, with North Carolina and Auburn filling the final two positions in the top 10.
The Gators drop to 15 on my ballot, one spot below the Aggies.
Tennessee and LSU both exit this week following a lopsided loss to Georgia and a last-minute loss to Missouri, respectively.
Moving in at 23 and 24 are Kansas State, which like Iowa State has won three straight games to move to 3-1, and North Carolina State, which won its second road game of the season to move to 3-1 as well.
Here is my ballot for this week's AP poll, which sensing a trend I am all but certain will undergo another major makeover next week.
The AP is scheduled to release the full poll around 1 p.m. today:
1. Clemson (4-0)
2. Ohio State (0-0)
3. Alabama (3-0)
4. Georgia (3-0)
5. Notre Dame (3-0)
6. Oklahoma State (3-0)
7. Oregon (0-0)
8. Penn State (0-0)
9. North Carolina (3-0)
10. Auburn (2-1)
11. Cincinnati (3-0)
12. Wisconsin (0-0)
13. BYU (4-0)
14. Texas A&M (2-1)
15. Florida (2-1)
16. Miami (Fla.) (3-1)
17. Michigan (0-0)
18. Minnesota (0-0)
19. Louisiana (3-0)
20. Iowa State (3-1)
21. Iowa (0-0)
22. USC (0-0)
23. Kansas State (3-1)
24. North Carolina State (3-1)
25. SMU (4-0)
