Batterson's ballot: Getting defensive

There is a reason there are so many defensive coordinators around the country sporting a mop of graying or thinning hair.

Saturday was a perfect example.

College football teams seemingly checked their defenses at the door in shootout after shootout.

While there is nothing wrong with lighting up the scoreboard on occasion, there are times when a stop or two isn't necessarily a bad thing.

Of the six teams among the top 10 on my ballot a week ago in the Associated Press college football poll that played this weekend, they allowed their opponents an average of 32.5 points per game.

Four even one while doing that. The other two are no longer in the top 10.

This week's ballot is a mix of old and new. The eight Big Ten and Pac-12 teams that have been on my ballot the past two weeks remain there.

They're ranked in the same order and are generally holding the same spots they've been in although I did move a couple up or down a spot or two this week just to provide a little room for some movement by others on the ballot.