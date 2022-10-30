Batterson's ballot: In and out

There isn't much to say this week about the team's at the top of my ballot for this week's Associated Press college football poll.

Last week's top eight is this week's top eight.

Ohio State and Georgia in the top two spots showed some potential vulnerabilities but were able to secure double-digit win totals as did Tennessee and Michigan in the third and fourth spots.

Clemson in fifth was idle, TCU in sixth remained unbeaten, Alabama was idle and Oregon beat Cal.

Oklahoma State and Wake Forest, my ninth and 10th teams last week, weren't as fortunate. Both lost, including the Cowboys by a 48-0 score to Kansas State.

They're replaced in the final two spots in my top 10 this week by Utah and USC.

Kansas State is the biggest mover this week, climbing from 22 to 13 on this week's ballot, one spot ahead of Illinois.

Three teams, Cincinnati, Kentucky and South Carolina drop off my ballot following losses Saturday. Moving in are UCF, Boise State and Liberty.

UCF steps in at 22 following its four-point win over Cincinnati, Boise State has won four straight and the only blemish on Liberty's record is a one-point loss to Wake Forest earlier in the season.

Here is my ballot for this week's AP top 25, which will be released around 1 p.m. today:

1. Ohio State

2. Georgia

3. Tennessee

4. Michigan

5. Clemson

6. TCU

7. Alabama

8. Oregon

9. Utah

10. USC

11. UCLA

12. Mississippi

13. Kansas State

14. Illinois

15. LSU

16. North Carolina

17. Oklahoma State

18. Tulane

19. Wake Forest

20. Penn State

21. North Carolina State

22. UCF

23. Boise STate

24. Liberty

25. Syracuse