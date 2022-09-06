Batterson's ballot: Initial moves

With a handful of late-weekend games, this week's Associated Press college football poll will be released later this morning.

My ballot for the first weekly poll of the season includes a couple of changes. Oregon, which I had at 10 on my preseason ballot, drops off following its 46-point loss to Georgia.

I also bounced Iowa and Houston from this week's poll despite close wins in their openers. Both the Hawkeyes and Cougars filled spots at 20 or lower on my preseason ballot.

Joining the fray this week are Florida, Arkansas and Wake Forest.

I avoided the temptation of flipping Ohio State and Georgia in the 2-3 slots behind Alabama despite the impressive showing by the Bulldogs against Oregon.

I dropped Utah from sixth to 17th following its loss to Florida and moved Notre Dame from eighth to 10th this week following its road loss to Ohio State.

The AP poll returns to its usual Sunday release format next weekend, coming out around 1 p.m. and as always, I'll share my ballot with you at qctimes.com around 11:30 a.m. every Sunday.

Here is my top 25 for this week:

1. Alabama

2. Ohio State

3. Georgia

4. Clemson

5. Michigan

6. Texas A&M

7. Oklahoma State

8. Oklahoma

9. Baylor

10. Notre Dame

11. Miami (Fla.)

12. Wisconsin

13. North Carolina State

14. BYU

15. Florida

16. Pittsburgh

17. Utah

18. Central Florida

19. USC

20. Kentucky

21. Penn State

22. Texas

23. Michigan State

24. Arkansas

25. Wake Forest