Batterson's ballot: ISU climbs, Iowa returns

Duck soup was among items being served on the Thanksgiving weekend menu in college football.
Oregon was among six teams on my most recent ballot for the Associated Press college football poll to lose over the weekend. The Ducks were stunned 41-38 in the annual Civil War match-up with Oregon State, one of two teams I had in the top 10 a week ago upset by unlikely opponents over the weekend.
The other was Northwestern, which fell behind 17-0 at Michigan State and ended its one-week stay in the top 10 with a 29-20 loss to the Spartans.
With five of the middle 10 teams idle last weekend either by design or unexpectedly because of COVID-19 cancellations, the rest of the action was at the bottom of the ballot where four of my last five from a week ago lost.
Texas, Auburn, North Carolina and Nevada all drop off this week, the Longhorns, Tigers and Tar Heels after enduring a third loss of the season and the Wolf Pack their first after dropping a three-point game late Saturday night at Hawaii.
The lone survivor from my bottom five in the top 25 last week was Louisiana, which moves from 24 to 21 this week after a 70-20 win over Louisiana-Monroe.
Tulsa at 5-1, Iowa at 4-2, Buffalo at 4-0 and Washington at 3-0 fill the final four spots this week.
The Hawkeyes return at 23, the first time I have had Iowa in the top 25 since dropping them off the list from 19th on Oct. 25 following a season-opening loss at Purdue.
I did shake things up a bit at the top this week, with Notre Dame moving in front of Ohio State for the second slot behind Alabama. I left Clemson at fourth, with Texas A&M moving into fifth in place of Oregon, which I dropped to 13.
Florida, Cincinnati, BYU, Indiana and Georgia round out my top 10.
Iowa State heads my second 10, climbing from 14th on my most recent ballot following the Cyclones' win at Texas.
Coach Matt Campbell's team sits in front of Miami (Fla.), Oregon, Oklahoma, Northwestern, Wisconsin, Marshall, Coastal Carolina, USC and Oklahoma State in my second 10.
Here is my ballot for this week's AP poll, which is scheduled to be released in its entirety around 1 p.m.:
1. Alabama
2. Notre Dame
3. Ohio State
4. Clemson
5. Texas A&M
6. Florida
7. Cincinnati
8. Brigham Young
9. Indiana
10. Georgia
11. Iowa State
12. Miami (Fla.)
13. Oregon
14. Oklahoma
15. Northwestern
16. Wisconsin
17. Marshall
18. Coastal Carolina
19. USC
20. Oklahoma State
21. Louisiana
22. Tulsa
23. Iowa
24. Buffalo
25. Washington
