Batterson's ballot: ISU climbs, Iowa returns

Duck soup was among items being served on the Thanksgiving weekend menu in college football.

Oregon was among six teams on my most recent ballot for the Associated Press college football poll to lose over the weekend. The Ducks were stunned 41-38 in the annual Civil War match-up with Oregon State, one of two teams I had in the top 10 a week ago upset by unlikely opponents over the weekend.

The other was Northwestern, which fell behind 17-0 at Michigan State and ended its one-week stay in the top 10 with a 29-20 loss to the Spartans.

With five of the middle 10 teams idle last weekend either by design or unexpectedly because of COVID-19 cancellations, the rest of the action was at the bottom of the ballot where four of my last five from a week ago lost.

Texas, Auburn, North Carolina and Nevada all drop off this week, the Longhorns, Tigers and Tar Heels after enduring a third loss of the season and the Wolf Pack their first after dropping a three-point game late Saturday night at Hawaii.

The lone survivor from my bottom five in the top 25 last week was Louisiana, which moves from 24 to 21 this week after a 70-20 win over Louisiana-Monroe.