Batterson's ballot: It wasn't pretty
Michigan Michigan St Football

Michigan State players celebrate with the Paul Bunyan trophy defeating Michigan Saturday in East Lansing, Mich. Michigan State won 37-33.

 Al Goldis, Associated Press

It wasn't pretty.

The task of putting together my ballot for this week's Associated Press college football poll was anything but easy.

There is some stability at the top. I didn't move any of my top six teams from a week ago after they went a combined 5-0 on Saturday and Alabama had the day off.

Beyond that, it was a scramble.

No team beyond sixth is in the same spot on my ballot this week that it was in a week ago.

Losses by Michigan and Iowa in the top 10 were among nine losses from teams I had on my ballot a week ago.

Four those teams -- SMU, San Diego State, Pittsburgh and Iowa State -- are not my ballot this week.

Fresno State, Arkansas, Wisconsin and Houston are on my ballot this week, filling spots 19 and below in an area where Kentucky, Iowa and Penn State can be found hanging out this week after losses on Saturday.

A second straight anemic offensive performance by the Hawkeyes moved them from eight to 23 on my ballot this week, right below the Wisconsin team that is living on defense and right in front of the Penn State team it beat earlier in the month.

The full AP ballot will be released around 1 p.m. today. Here is my contribution to it this week:

1. Georgia

2. Oklahoma

3. Ohio State

4. Cincinnati

5. Alabama

6. Oregon

7. Michigan State

8. Notre Dame

9. Michigan

10. Wake Forest

11. Texas A&M

12. Oklahoma State

13. Baylor

14. Auburn

15. Mississippi

16. Brigham Young

17. UTSA

18. Coastal Carolina

19. Fresno State

20. Kentucky

21. Arkansas

22. Wisconsin

23. Iowa

24. Penn State

25. Houston

