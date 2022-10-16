Batterson's ballot: Low Tide, Illini climb

It was an upsetting weekend for teams listed on my ballot for the Associated Press college football poll.

Starting with Alabama at the top, four of the top nine teams on my ballot from a week ago and 10 of the 25 overall tasted defeat this week.

The real winners may have been the six teams that byes on their schedule, benefiting from the misfortune of others.

That includes Ohio State, which moves from 2 to 1 on my ballot this week following Alabama's 52-49 road loss to unbeaten Tennessee. The Tide, who survived previous close calls with Texas and Texas A&M, dropped from first to seventh on my ballot this week after giving Volunteers fans the chance to storm the field in Knoxville.

Behind the Buckeyes, 6-0 heading into an 11 a.m. match-up against Iowa this week, are Georgia, Tennessee, Michigan, Clemson, TCU, Alabama, Mississippi, UCLA and Oregon.

USC, which lost 43-42 to Utah, Oklahoma State, a 43-40 loser to TCU in double overtime and Penn State, a 41-17 loser to Michigan, all move out of my top 10 following their first losses of the season.

On the back end of the ballot, Kansas, Baylor and the two mid-major teams I had been voting for, Coastal Carolina and James Madison, all dropped off following weekend losses.

The losses by those teams, all in my bottom five a week ago, helped push Illinois from 25th to 18th on my ballot this week following a solid win over Minnesota on Saturday.

The Fighting Illini continue to impress with a stout defense and solid performances on offense.

Joining my ballot this week are Kentucky, North Carolina, Tulane and Purdue. The Wildcats are making a return following a win over Mississippi State while the other three are making their first appearance of the season on my list.

Here is my ballot for this week's AP top 25, which will be released around 1 p.m.:

1. Ohio State

2. Georgia

3. Tennessee

4. Michigan

5. Clemson

6. TCU

7. Alabama

8. Mississippi

9. UCLA

10. Oregon

11. Oklahoma State

12. Utah

13. USC

14. Penn State

15. Wake Forest

16. Kansas State

17. Syracuse

18. Illinois

19. Cincinnati

20. Kentucky

21. North Carolina

22. Tulane

23. Purdue

24. North Carolina State

25. Mississippi State