Batterson's ballot: Movement in the middle

Most of the movement on my ballot for this week's Associated Press is minimal and the majority comes in the middle of the ballot where five teams took losses on Saturday.
In some cases, like in Florida's 31-29 loss to top-ranked Alabama, I dropped the Gators one spot following the setback. In others, like UCLA's loss to once-beaten Fresno State, I sent the Bruins from 14th to 25th.
Alabama and Georgia still sit at 1-2, but I shuffled my top five a bit this week and moved Clemson from sixth to ninth following another pedestrian performance.
I have Oregon, Oklahoma and Texas A&M in the third through fifth spots with Iowa climbing one position to sixth, Penn State moving up from 10th to seventh following its win over Auburn and Cincinnati, Clemson and Notre Dame rounding out the top 10.
Virginia Tech, Arizona State and Miami (Fla.) all exit this week after losses, with Michigan State, Fresno State and Kansas State making debuts on my ballot. The Spartans and Wildcats are 3-0 while the Bulldogs are 3-1 with a 31-24 loss at Oregon the only blemish on the record.
Here is my ballot for this week's AP poll, which is scheduled to be released around 1 p.m. today:
1. Alabama
2. Georgia
3. Oregon
4. Oklahoma
5. Texas A&M
6. Iowa
7. Penn State
8. Cincinnati
9. Clemson
10. Notre Dame
11. Ohio State
12. Iowa State
13. Florida
14. Wisconsin
15. North Carolina
16. Coastal Carolina
17. Mississippi
18. Michigan
19. Arkansas
20. Brigham Young
21. Oklahoma State
22. Michigan State
23. Fresno State
24. Kansas State
25. UCLA