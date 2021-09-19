 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Batterson's ballot: Movement in the middle
0 Comments
topical alert

Batterson's ballot: Movement in the middle

  • 0
APTOPIX Auburn Penn St Football

Penn State's Tyler Warren (44) dives over Auburn linebacker Owen Pappoe (0) to score during the second half of the Nittany Lions' win on Saturday night at University Park, Pa.

 Barry Reeger, Associated Press

Most of the movement on my ballot for this week's Associated Press is minimal and the majority comes in the middle of the ballot where five teams took losses on Saturday.

In some cases, like in Florida's 31-29 loss to top-ranked Alabama, I dropped the Gators one spot following the setback. In others, like UCLA's loss to once-beaten Fresno State, I sent the Bruins from 14th to 25th.

Alabama and Georgia still sit at 1-2, but I shuffled my top five a bit this week and moved Clemson from sixth to ninth following another pedestrian performance.

I have Oregon, Oklahoma and Texas A&M in the third through fifth spots with Iowa climbing one position to sixth, Penn State moving up from 10th to seventh following its win over Auburn and Cincinnati, Clemson and Notre Dame rounding out the top 10.

Virginia Tech, Arizona State and Miami (Fla.) all exit this week after losses, with Michigan State, Fresno State and Kansas State making debuts on my ballot. The Spartans and Wildcats are 3-0 while the Bulldogs are 3-1 with a 31-24 loss at Oregon the only blemish on the record.

Here is my ballot for this week's AP poll, which is scheduled to be released around 1 p.m. today:

1. Alabama

2. Georgia

3. Oregon

4. Oklahoma

5. Texas A&M

6. Iowa

7. Penn State

8. Cincinnati

9. Clemson

10. Notre Dame

11. Ohio State

12. Iowa State

13. Florida

14. Wisconsin

15. North Carolina

16. Coastal Carolina

17. Mississippi

18. Michigan

19. Arkansas

20. Brigham Young

21. Oklahoma State

22. Michigan State

23. Fresno State

24. Kansas State

25. UCLA

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Bears secondary bids to 'Shut Them Up'

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News