Batterson's ballot: Moving day

With six losses scattered throughout my top 25 ballot in the Associated Press college football poll, today turned into moving day on ballot this week.
About the only constants are the top of the list, where Alabama, Georgia, Oregon and Oklahoma continue to fill my top four positions.
Much like the Iowa team I moved from sixth to fifth this week, the Sooners looked like anything but a team ranked where they were ranked in escaping West Virginia 16-13 on a last-second field goal, but at the end of the day they survived.
As conference play resumes and rivalries are renewed, that remains a good portion of the equation.
I wrestled with keeping Oklahoma in place and moving Iowa and Penn State into the fifth and sixth spots following a loss by my team in fifth last week, Texas A&M, to Arkansas.
I considered flipping the Hawkeyes and Nittany Lions, but with the teams meeting on the field in two weeks opted to let that play itself out then.
Notre Dame, returning to the top 10, Cincinnati, Ohio State and Florida round out my top 10 this week.
Four teams exit my ballot this week -- Iowa State, Wisconsin and North Carolina after suffering a second loss this season and Kansas State after taking its first setback to unbeaten Oklahoma State.
The Cyclones' slow start at Baylor, the Badgers' continued lethargic offensive performance and the Tar Heels lopsided loss to Georgia Tech all factored in.
The only two-loss team I have in my current top 25 is Clemson and they are hanging on barely. I dropped the Tigers from ninth to 24th this week. Their line play continues to be an issue and until that's fixed, they will remain vulnerable.
Joining the list this week unbeaten Maryland and Baylor at 21 and 22, North Carolina State at 23 one spot ahead of the Clemson team it beat and Auburn at 25.
The national AP ballot will be released around 1 p.m. Here is how I ranked the country's top college football teams this week:
1. Alabama
2. Georgia
3. Oregon
4. Oklahoma
5. Iowa
6. Penn State
7. Notre Dame
8. Cincinnati
9. Ohio State
10. Florida
11. Arkansas
12. Michigan
13. Texas A&M