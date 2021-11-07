Batterson's ballot: November football

There were plenty of close games, but there isn't a lot of movement on my ballot for this week's Associated Press college football poll.
It's November, the time of the season when the weather begins to shift in the north and conference play creates familiarity and close games that might not exist at other moments in time.
Ask Michigan State.
Ask Wake Forest.
The Spartans and Demon Deacons both lost for the first time this season on Saturday, falling to long-time conference rivals and denting whatever hopes either might have had for reaching the College Football Playoff.
As Iowa found out earlier and Michigan State is in no spot to argue today, Purdue has some excellent skill players who when are on top of their game can be a headach.
As Wake Forest found out in its 58-55 loss to North Carolina, and as Miami (Fla.) found out earlier, you don't want to get into a shootout with the Tar Heels.
Both dropped a bit on my ballot this week.
Fresno State and Kentucky both fell off my ballot this week after taking the third loss of their seasons, replaced by Louisiana (8-1) and Pittsburgh (7-2) in spots just ahead of Baylor and Auburn teams that dropped into the final two spots with losses.
Wisconsin rose from 22nd to 16th this week, with Iowa, Penn State and Houston trending upward as well.
The entire AP ballot will be released around 1 p.m. today. Here is my contribution toward this week's AP poll:
1. Georgia (9-0)
2. Oklahoma (9-0)
3. Ohio State (8-1)
4. Alabama (8-1)
5. Cincinnati (9-0)
6. Oregon (8-1)
7. Notre Dame (8-1)
8. Michigan State (8-1)
9. Michigan (8-1)
10. Oklahoma State (8-1)
11. Texas A&M (7-2)
12. Mississippi (7-2)
13. Wake Forest (8-1)
14. Brigham Young (8-2)
15. Texas-San Antonio (9-0)
16. Wisconsin (6-3)
17. Iowa (7-2)
18. Coastal Carolina (8-1)
19. Arkansas (6-3)
20. Penn State (6-3)