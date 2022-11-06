Batterson's ballot: November to remember

Welcome to November, the heart of conference football play and where match-ups grow in importance.

Tennessee, Clemson and Alabama, three of the top seven teams on my ballot for last week's Associated Press college football poll, didn't make it out of the weekend unscathed the result is a shuffle on this week's ballot.

I'm sticking with Ohio State and Georgia in the top two spots. The Buckeyes dealt with miserable weather conditions and Northwestern on the shores of Lake Michigan, riding the strength of their defense in a 21-7 win over the Wildcats. The Bulldogs continue to impress during their 27-13 win over previously unbeaten Tennessee.

With Clemson's loss at Notre Dame -- welcome to the Midwest and an improving Irish team -- and Alabama's one-point loss to LSU the remainder of my top 10 underwent a makeover.

Michigan moves up to three, TCU to fourth and Oregon to fifth.

Tennessee starts the next five with LSU, Utah, USC and Clemson rounding out the top 10.

Losses by Kansas State and Illinois drop those teams out from their spots at 13 and 14 a week ago into the 20s this week. I have the Fighting Illini in 21st following a lackluster performance against Michigan State and the Wildcats in 23rd following their loss to Texas.

The Longhorns are among four new teams on my ballot this week.

Notre Dame, with back-to-back wins over ranked opponents, climbs in at 18, Texas is 19 and Washington and Cincinnati fill the 24th and 25th spots this week.

Exiting are Oklahoma State, Wake Forest, Boise State and Syracuse.

Here is my ballot for this week's AP poll, which will be released around 1 p.m.:

1. Ohio State

2. Georgia

3. Michigan

4. TCU

5. Oregon

6. Tennessee

7. LSU

8. Utah

9. USC

10. Clemson

11. UCLA

12. Alabama

13. Mississippi

14. Penn State

15. North Carolina

16. Tulane

17. North Carolina State

18. Notre Dame

19. Texas

20. Liberty

21. Illinois

22. UCF

23. Kansas State

24. Washington

25. Cincinnati