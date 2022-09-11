Batterson's ballot: Out with the old

An upset-filled Saturday resulted in no shortage of movement on my ballot for this week's Associated Press college football poll.
Five teams -- including two listed in the top 10 of my ballot a week ago -- are not among my top-25 teams for this week's poll which is scheduled to be released around 1 p.m. on Sunday.
I resisted the temptation to bump Alabama out of the top spot despite its last-minute road win at Texas.
There's something to be said for having a willingness to go on the road and play another power-5 program so the Tide will stay where they were as will the next four teams on my ballot.
Ohio State, Georgia, Clemson and Michigan round out my top five.
Last week's No. 6 team, Texas A&M, is among the teams I knocked off my ballot this week following a home loss to Appalachian State.
Notre Dame (10), Wisconsin (12), Pittsburgh (16) and UCF (18) are also not on my ballot this week following weekend losses.
Filling out this week's top 10 are Oklahoma State, Oklahoma, USC, Kentucky and Michigan State.
Florida, which lost to Kentucky 26-16, and Texas remain on the ballot following home losses over the weekend.
Joining the very-fluid list this week are Tennessee, Mississippi, Washington State, Kansas State and Minnesota.
Here is my ballot for this week's top 25:
1. Alabama
2. Ohio State
3. Georgia
4. Clemson
5. Michigan
6. Oklahoma State
7. Oklahoma
8. USC
9. Kentucky
10. Michigan State
11. Miami (Fla.)
12. North Carolina State
13. Arkansas
14. BYU
15. Utah
16. Tennessee
17. Penn State
18. Mississippi
19. Wake Forest
20. Washington State
21. Baylor
22. Florida
23. Kansas State
24. Texas
25. Minnesota