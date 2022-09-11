Batterson's ballot: Out with the old

An upset-filled Saturday resulted in no shortage of movement on my ballot for this week's Associated Press college football poll.

Five teams -- including two listed in the top 10 of my ballot a week ago -- are not among my top-25 teams for this week's poll which is scheduled to be released around 1 p.m. on Sunday.

I resisted the temptation to bump Alabama out of the top spot despite its last-minute road win at Texas.

There's something to be said for having a willingness to go on the road and play another power-5 program so the Tide will stay where they were as will the next four teams on my ballot.

Ohio State, Georgia, Clemson and Michigan round out my top five.

Last week's No. 6 team, Texas A&M, is among the teams I knocked off my ballot this week following a home loss to Appalachian State.

Notre Dame (10), Wisconsin (12), Pittsburgh (16) and UCF (18) are also not on my ballot this week following weekend losses.

Filling out this week's top 10 are Oklahoma State, Oklahoma, USC, Kentucky and Michigan State.

Florida, which lost to Kentucky 26-16, and Texas remain on the ballot following home losses over the weekend.

Joining the very-fluid list this week are Tennessee, Mississippi, Washington State, Kansas State and Minnesota.

Here is my ballot for this week's top 25:

1. Alabama

2. Ohio State

3. Georgia

4. Clemson

5. Michigan

6. Oklahoma State

7. Oklahoma

8. USC

9. Kentucky

10. Michigan State

11. Miami (Fla.)

12. North Carolina State

13. Arkansas

14. BYU

15. Utah

16. Tennessee

17. Penn State

18. Mississippi

19. Wake Forest

20. Washington State

21. Baylor

22. Florida

23. Kansas State

24. Texas

25. Minnesota