Batterson's ballot: Plenty of change is no October surprise

There is no shortage of change on my ballot for this week's Associated Press college football poll.
Schedules have moved from September soft to the start of conference play for most teams across the country and with the familiarity and rivalries that accompany league play, that as usual changes the dynamics of things.
Ten of the teams I had listed in my top-25 a week ago lost games on Saturday. Several fell in match-ups against other ranked teams. Some simply got beat.
That's led to plenty of change this week, including six newcomers on my ballot. Only three of the final 10 teams I had listed a week ago won over the week so there is a lot of movement in the bottom half of this week's listing.
However, there is no movement at the top.
My top seven remain unchanged from a week ago with unbeaten Alabama, Ohio State, Georgia, Michigan, Clemson, USC and Oklahoma State holding their ground.
As was a couple of weeks back when the Tide survived a close call at Texas, I'm not inclined to drop the Bulldogs following their come-from-behind 26-22 win at Missouri.
After maintaining the status quo at the top, things change beginning with Kentucky dropping from eighth to 13th following its loss to Mississippi. Tennessee moves into the eighth position this week with Penn State and Mississippi climbing into ninth and 10th with 5-0 records.
Joining my ballot this week are TCU at 15, UCLA at 17, Kansas State at 21, Mississippi State at 22, Syracuse at 23 and James Madison at 24.
Moving on out are Texas A&M, Oklahoma, Baylor, Arkansas, Minnesota and Pittsburgh. All suffered their second loss of the season Saturday with the exception of the Golden Gophers, who dropped to 4-1 with a 20-10 loss to Purdue.
The entire AP poll will be released around 1 p.m. Here is my ballot for this week's AP top 25:
1. Alabama
2. Ohio State
3. Georgia
4. Michigan
5. Clemson
6. USC
7. Oklahoma State
8. Tennessee
9. Penn State
10. Mississippi
11. Utah
12. Oregon
13. Kentucky
14. North Carolina State
15. TCU
16. Brigham Young
17. UCLA
18. Wake Forest
19. Kansas
20. Washington
21. Kansas State
22. Mississippi State
23. Syracuse
24. James Madison
25. Florida State