Batterson's ballot: Plenty of movement

Michigan Ohio St Football

Michigan offensive lineman Trente Jones waves a flag to celebrate the Wolverines' 45-23 win at Ohio State on Saturday.

 Jay LaPrete

No surprise here. There's a new number one and plenty of movement on my ballot for this week's Associated Press college football poll.

Georgia becomes the third team to fill the top spot on my top 25, moving up one spot to the position Ohio State held for six weeks following a seven-week run by Alabama.

The three remaining unbeaten teams, Georgia, Michigan and TCU, fill the top three spots with USC moving into four and Ohio State dropping into fifth. The only thing that prevented me from dropping the Buckeyes a couple of spots lower were losses by last week's No. 6 and 7 teams, LSU and Clemson.

That did lead to a shuffle of my second five with Alabama, Tennessee, Penn State, Washington and Clemson rounding out my top 10.

Eight teams were on my ballot last week lost over the Thanksgiving weekend, mainly in rivalry games or against other ranked opponents.

North Carolina and Mississippi drop off my ballot this time around, replaced by a pair of 8-4 teams, South Carolina in 20th and Texas in 21st.

Here is my ballot for this week's AP top 25, which will be released around 1 p.m. today:

1. Georgia (12-0)

2. Michigan (12-0)

3. TCU (12-0)

4. USC (11-1)

5. Ohio State (11-1)

6. Alabama (10-2)

7. Tennessee (10-2)

8. Penn State (10-2)

9. Washington (10-2)

10. Clemson (10-2)

11. Oregon (9-3)

12. LSU (9-3)

13. Kansas State (9-3)

14. Utah (9-3)

15. UCLA (9-3)

16. Florida State (9-3)

17. Oregon State (9-3)

18. Notre Dame (8-4)

19. Tulane (10-2)

20. South Carolina (8-4)

21. Texas (8-4)

22. UTSA (10-2)

23. UCF (9-3)

24. Troy (10-2)

25. Cincinnati (9-3)

