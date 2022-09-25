Batterson's ballot: Rock, chalk, what?

One thing is certain this college football season.

Uncertainty from one week to the next will continue to make things interesting, which is great for the game and makes Saturdays as special as they are.

They also lead to a decent amount of change on a weekly basis on my ballot for the Associated Press college football poll.

I have four new teams on my top-25 that will be part of the national poll that will be released around 1 p.m. today.

Much to the chagrin of half the state of Georgia, I'm sticking with my top five as is again this week.

Alabama, Ohio State, Georgia, Michigan and Clemson fill those spots in that order for the second straight week. My ballot historically tends to be fairly conservative in movement and frankly, the Tide, Buckeyes and Bulldogs haven't done anything to deserve to be moved down so they will in all likelihood stay where they are at until that changes.

Oklahoma's loss to Kansas State -- something that has taken place three times in the last four years -- does shuffle things up in my second five.

I dropped the Sooners from sixth to 17th this week. USC, which needed a 14-point fourth quarter to survive a 17-14 game at Oregon State, moves into the sixth spot ahead of idle Oklahoma State. Kentucky, Tennessee and Penn State all move up one spot to round out my top 10.

Losses by Washington State, Texas, Miami (Fla.) and Florida -- the second setbacks of the season for the Longhorns, Hurricane and Gators -- drop those teams off my ballot this week.

Joining the list -- for now -- are BYU at 20, Florida State at 22, Pittsburgh at 24 and Kansas at 25.

BYU and Pitt, both once beaten, are returning to my list after dropping out with early-season losses.

The Seminoles and Jayhawks are both unbeaten, Florida State with three wins over power-five opponents including wins away from home over LSU and Lousiville and the Jayhawks are 4-0 for the first time since 2009 as they prepare to welcome Iowa State to Lawrence next weekend.

Here is my ballot for this week's AP poll:

1. Alabama

2. Ohio State

3. Georgia

4. Michigan

5. Clemson

6. USC

7. Oklahoma State

8. Kentucky

9. Tennessee

10. Penn State

11. North Carolina State

12. Utah

13. Mississippi

14. Washington

15. Oregon

16. Texas A&M

17. Oklahoma

18. Baylor

19. Arkansas

20. Brigham Young

21. Minnesota

22. Florida State

23. Wake Forest

24. Pittsburgh

25. Kansas