Batterson's ballot: Starting from scratch

Putting together my ballot for this week's Associated Press college football poll was a lot like assembling a preseason ballot.
The preseason poll which was released last month included all college football teams and was designed to paint an overall picture of the landscape of the game heading into a unique 2020 season.
The first weekly poll of the season will be released around 1 p.m. this afternoon and as will be the case throughout the season, you can get an early glimpse at my ballot late Sunday morning each week at qctimes.com.
I'll typically share a few thoughts about how I put things together each week.
This week's ballot differs from the preseason poll in that only teams that are playing this fall are allowed to be included, necessitating quite a bit of change from the preseason poll.
It was almost like starting from scratch.
Nine teams that appeared on my preseason ballot had to be discarded, creating a blank slate and plenty of opportunities.
Clemson was my preseason No. 1 and I saw nothing in their 37-13 win over Wake Forest on Saturday night to change my thinking.
Alabama replaces Ohio State at No. 2 on my ballot this week, moving up one slot as did Oklahoma, Georgia and LSU to round out my top five.
Notre Dame's 27-13 win over Duke was fairly pedestrian but with Oregon and Penn State dropping off my ballot, the Fighting Irish move from ninth to sixth this week with Florida, Texas, Texas A&M and Auburn rounding out my top 10.
I did bump the Longhorns in front of Texas A&M from the positioning I had given them in the preseason (11th and 13th and separated by Wisconsin). Texas was dominant in its 59-3 win over UTEP.
The first of the newbies on my ballot this week fills the 15th spot where Cincinnati lands.
I have BYU, impressive in a 55-3 rout of Navy, at 16, Memphis at 17, Louisiana at 19 and Tennessee at 20 this week.
My final five for the week includes Appalachian State at 21, an Army team off to a 2-0 start at 22 followed by West Virginia, Kentucky and Baylor.
Iowa State, which I had at 24 on my preseason ballot, was the only team on my preseason list to lose over the weekend and the Cyclones fall off of my ballot today.
The Louisiana team which beat ISU 31-14 at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday is the favorite to win its division in the Sun Belt for a reason. They showed superior quickness as they rallied in the second half.
The Ragin' Cajuns first win ever or a ranked opponent will likely land Louisiana a spot in this week's AP poll, ending the longest drought for any team previously ranked to make a return to the poll.
The program's last ranking came on Nov. 1, 1943 and they earned every bit of whatever position they land in later today. They travel to Georgia State this weekend and do have a match-up with an Appalachian State team that will likely be ranked as well coming up on Oct. 7.
In addition to Iowa State, the other teams to drop off of my ballot for this week are all Big Ten and Pac-12 programs which are all for the moment at least not competing this fall. They are Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State, Wisconsin, Michigan, Minnesota, Iowa, USC and Utah.
As refresher, here was my ballot for the AP preseason poll:
1. Clemson, 2. Ohio State, 3. Alabama, 4. Oklahoma, 5. Georgia, 6. LSU, 7. Oregon, 8. Penn State, 9. Notre Dame, 10. Florida, 11. Texas A&M, 12. Wisconsin, 13. Texas, 14. Auburn, 15. Michigan, 16. Oklahoma State, 17. North Carolina, 18. Minnesota, 19. Iowa, 20. USC, 21. Miami (Fla.), 22. Utah, 23, UCF, 24, Iowa State, 25. Virginia Tech
And, here is my ballot for this week's AP poll which will be released around 1 p.m.:
1. Clemson
2. Alabama
3. Oklahoma
4. Georgia
5. LSU
6. Notre Dame
7. Florida
8. Texas
9. Texas A&M
10. Auburn
11. Oklahoma State
12. North Carolina
13. Miami (Fla.)
14. UCF
15. Cincinnati
16. BYU
17. Memphis
18. Virginia Tech
19. Louisiana
20. Tennessee
21. Appalachian State
22. Army
23. West Virginia
24. Kentucky
25. Baylor
