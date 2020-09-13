Batterson's ballot: Starting from scratch

Notre Dame's 27-13 win over Duke was fairly pedestrian but with Oregon and Penn State dropping off my ballot, the Fighting Irish move from ninth to sixth this week with Florida, Texas, Texas A&M and Auburn rounding out my top 10.

I did bump the Longhorns in front of Texas A&M from the positioning I had given them in the preseason (11th and 13th and separated by Wisconsin). Texas was dominant in its 59-3 win over UTEP.

The first of the newbies on my ballot this week fills the 15th spot where Cincinnati lands.

I have BYU, impressive in a 55-3 rout of Navy, at 16, Memphis at 17, Louisiana at 19 and Tennessee at 20 this week.

My final five for the week includes Appalachian State at 21, an Army team off to a 2-0 start at 22 followed by West Virginia, Kentucky and Baylor.

Iowa State, which I had at 24 on my preseason ballot, was the only team on my preseason list to lose over the weekend and the Cyclones fall off of my ballot today.

The Louisiana team which beat ISU 31-14 at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday is the favorite to win its division in the Sun Belt for a reason. They showed superior quickness as they rallied in the second half.