 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Genesis Sports Medicine
alert top story

Batterson's ballot: Steady at the top, Illini earn spot

  • 0
Texas A M Alabama Football

Alabama defensive backs DeMarcco Hellams (2) and Terrion Arnold (3) signal no catch on the final play of the Crimson Tide's 24-20 win over Texas A&M as receiver Evan Stewart falls to the ground Saturday night in Tuscaloosa.

 Vasha Hunt

Life at the top of my ballot for the Associated Press college football was good this weekend.

Nine of my top 10 from a week ago won Saturday -- No. 9 Penn State was idle before its trip to Michigan next weekend -- so there are no changes this week in my top 10.

Alabama, filling the top spot on my ballot, had the closest game among those teams with a 24-20 win over a Texas A&M team which beat the Tide a year ago.

There are four newcomers this week, a byproduct of losses that dropped Kentucky, BYU, Washington and Florida State off of my ballot for now.

Joining the festivities are Cincinnati at 20, Baylor returning at No. 22 and unbeaten Coastal Carolina at 23 and Illinois at 25.

The Fighting Illini were far from perfect in their 9-6 tussle with Iowa but a 5-1 start including the program's first wins over Wisconsin and Iowa in the same season since 1989 is noteworthy.

People are also reading…

Illinois will be tested by Minnesota next weekend in a match-up of one-loss teams.

Here is my ballot for this week's AP poll, which is scheduled to be released around 1 p.m. today:

1. Alabama

2. Ohio State

3. Georgia

4. Michigan

5. Clemson

6. USC

7. Oklahoma State

8. Tennessee

9. Penn State

10. Mississippi

11. UCLA

12. Oregon

13. TCU

14. North Carolina State

15. Wake Forest

16. Kansas State

17. Mississippi State

18. Syracuse

19. Utah

20. Cincinnati

21. Kansas

22. Baylor

23. Coastal Carolina

24. James Madison

25. Illinois

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News