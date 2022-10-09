Batterson's ballot: Steady at the top, Illini earn spot

Life at the top of my ballot for the Associated Press college football was good this weekend.

Nine of my top 10 from a week ago won Saturday -- No. 9 Penn State was idle before its trip to Michigan next weekend -- so there are no changes this week in my top 10.

Alabama, filling the top spot on my ballot, had the closest game among those teams with a 24-20 win over a Texas A&M team which beat the Tide a year ago.

There are four newcomers this week, a byproduct of losses that dropped Kentucky, BYU, Washington and Florida State off of my ballot for now.

Joining the festivities are Cincinnati at 20, Baylor returning at No. 22 and unbeaten Coastal Carolina at 23 and Illinois at 25.

The Fighting Illini were far from perfect in their 9-6 tussle with Iowa but a 5-1 start including the program's first wins over Wisconsin and Iowa in the same season since 1989 is noteworthy.

Illinois will be tested by Minnesota next weekend in a match-up of one-loss teams.

Here is my ballot for this week's AP poll, which is scheduled to be released around 1 p.m. today:

1. Alabama

2. Ohio State

3. Georgia

4. Michigan

5. Clemson

6. USC

7. Oklahoma State

8. Tennessee

9. Penn State

10. Mississippi

11. UCLA

12. Oregon

13. TCU

14. North Carolina State

15. Wake Forest

16. Kansas State

17. Mississippi State

18. Syracuse

19. Utah

20. Cincinnati

21. Kansas

22. Baylor

23. Coastal Carolina

24. James Madison

25. Illinois