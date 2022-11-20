Batterson's ballot: Steady at the top

The four remaining unbeaten teams in the Football Bowl Subdivision are holding right where they have been for the past two weeks on my ballot for the Associated Press college football poll.

I'm sticking with Ohio State, Georgia, Michigan and TCU in the top four positions, something that will certainly change after the Buckeyes and Wolverines meet next weekend in Columbus.

Georgia, Michigan and TCU won close games Saturday, but in the 15-plus years I've been participating in this poll I've never been to penalize a winning team for having found a way to win a close game.

From rivalries to weather extremes to unfavorable match-ups to what's next on the schedule, there are always reasons for why things aren't always a 28-point victory.

With losses by Tennesee and Utah from the top 10 on last week's ballot shuffle things up beyond the top four.

USC moves into five this week followed by LSU, Clemson, Alabama, Oregon and Tennessee.

The only team to exit this week was Oklahoma State following its 28-13 loss to Oklahoma, replaced by Oregon State with moved to 8-3 with a win over Arizona State.

The AP will release this week's poll around 1 p.m. Here is my ballot for this week:

1. Ohio State

2. Georgia

3. Michigan

4. TCU

5. USC

6. LSU

7. Clemson

8. Alabama

9. Oregon

10. Tennessee

11. Penn State

12. Washington

13. Notre Dame

14. Kansas State

15. UCLA

16. Utah

17. Florida State

18. Tulane

19. Cincinnati

20. North Carolina

21. Oregon State

22. UTSA

23. Mississippi

24. UCF

25. Troy