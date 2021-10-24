Batterson's ballot: Sunday shuffle, return of the Cyclones

On a week where none of the top eight teams from last week's ballot lost, I did shuffle a couple of things around near the top of the my ballot for this week's Associated Press college football poll.
I've flipped Cincinnati and Ohio State from last week's 3-4 spots and Oregon and Alabama from last week's 5-6 spots on a ballot that remains topped by Georgia and Oklahoma.
The Buckeyes have seemingly gotten their act together, although plenty of challenges remain in the Big Ten East with future games against Penn State, Michigan State and Michigan.
The Tide, although down early, handled Tennessee easily as the Ducks toiled with UCLA in a 34-31 game.
Beyond the top six, I have Michigan, Iowa, Michigan State and Notre Dame finishing out this week's top 10. The Spartans and Irish climb following losses last week's ninth and 10th teams, Penn State and Oklahoma State.
With Michigan and Michigan State playing next weekend, as well as an Ohio State-Penn State game on the schedule, there will be some likely movement among those teams a week from now.
I dropped both six spots this week following their close losses to Illinois and Iowa State respectively.
The Cyclones make a return to my ballot this week in the 23rd spot after moving to 5-2 with their win over the Cowboys. They are joined by Baylor as the lone newcomers among my 25 this week.
North Carolina State and Utah exit my ballot following losses.
The full AP poll will be released around 1 p.m. Here is my ballot for this week's poll:
1. Georgia (7-0)
2. Oklahoma (8-0)
3. Ohio State (6-1)
4. Cincinnati (7-0)
5. Alabama (7-1)
6. Oregon (6-1)
7. Michigan (7-0)
8. Iowa (6-1)
9. Michigan State (7-0)
10. Notre Dame (6-1)
11. Mississippi (6-1)
12. Wake Forest (7-0)
13. Kentucky (6-1)
14. Texas A&M (6-2)
15. Penn State (5-2)
16. Oklahoma State (6-1)
17. Baylor (6-1)
18. Auburn (5-2)
19. Southern Methodist (7-0)
20. San Diego State (7-0)
21. Pittsburgh (6-1)
22. Brigham Young (6-2)