Batterson's ballot: Taking care of business

Nine of the top 10 teams on my ballot from last week's Associated Press college football took care of business this week and as a result there is little change in the upper 40 percent of my ballot this week.

I'm sticking with Ohio State, Georgia, Michigan and TCU in the top four spots and through 10 weeks it's pretty much a coin flip between the Buckeyes and Bulldogs. Two elite teams that shown up and taken care of business against every opponent they have faced so far.

The lone loss among my top 10 last week was Oregon falling to Washington 37-34. I'm dropping the Ducks from five to 11 this week, a fairly standard move following a loss.

Tennessee in fifth, followed by LSU, USC, Utah, Clemson and Alabama round out my top 10.

With losses, North Carolina State, Texas, Liberty and Illinois exit my ballot this week.

Moving in at 21 is Florida State, which moved to 7-3 with a 38-3 win over Syracuse and has lost only to three teams that were ranked at the time the Seminoles faced them.

Texas-San Antonio, moving to 8-2 and winners of seven straight games, is at 23 followed by Oklahoma State at 24 and Troy at 25.

Here is my ballot for this week's AP poll, which is scheduled to be released around 1 p.m.:

1. Ohio State

2. Georgia

3. Michigan

4. TCU

5. Tennessee

6. LSU

7. USC

8. Utah

9. Clemson

10. Alabama

11. Oregon

12. Penn State

13. North Carolina

14. Washington

15. Notre Dame

16. UCLA

17. Mississippi

18. UCF

19. Tulane

20. Kansas State

21. Florida State

22. Cincinnati

23. UTSA

24. Oklahoma State

25. Troy