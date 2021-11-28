Batterson's ballot: The B1G moves

Raise your hand if back in September you had Michigan and Iowa playing for this year's Big Ten football championship.
The unlikely match-up in the Big Ten title game is a result of outcomes that forced movement on my ballot for this week's Associated Press college football poll.
Michigan replaces Ohio State in the number two slot on my ballot for the national poll that will be released around 1 p.m. today.
The Wolverines were dominant enough in the snow in Ann Arbor to move them at 11-1 one spot behind Georgia, the only unbeaten team left in the land after UTSA laid a 45-23 egg against North Texas over the weekend.
Alabama, Cincinnati and Notre Dame round out my top five, with Oklahoma State moving up one spot to sixth following its win over Oklahoma. I have Ohio State in seventh followed by Mississippi, Baylor and Oregon to complete my top 10.
Losses by Wisconsin in a less-than-inspiring offensive effort against Minnesota and UTSA created some movement in my second 10 this week.
That moved Iowa from 16th to 14th on my ballot this week. I have Wisconsin moving from 14th to 23rd, one spot behind Minnesota which matches the Badgers' 8-4 record.
The Golden Gophers are one three newcomers on my ballot this week, joining Clemson, which has won five straight since sitting at 4-3, and Army, which is 8-3.
UTSA, Texas A&M and Penn State exit my ballot this week.
Here is my top 25 for this week's AP poll:
1. Georgia
2. Michigan
3. Alabama
4. Cincinnati
5. Notre Dame
6. Oklahoma State
7. Ohio State
8. Mississippi
9. Baylor
10. Oregon
11. Michigan State
12. Brigham Young
13. Oklahoma
14. Iowa
15. Utah
16. Houston
17. Pittsburgh
18. Wake Forest
19. San Diego State
20. Louisiana
21. North Carolina State
22. Minnesota
23. Wisconsin
24. Clemson
25. Army