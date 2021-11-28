 Skip to main content
Batterson's ballot: The B1G moves
Batterson's ballot: The B1G moves

  • Updated
Ohio St Michigan Football

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day, center left, shakes hands with Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, center right, after Saturday's game in Ann Arbor, Mich. Michigan won 42-27.

 AP

Raise your hand if back in September you had Michigan and Iowa playing for this year's Big Ten football championship.

The unlikely match-up in the Big Ten title game is a result of outcomes that forced movement on my ballot for this week's Associated Press college football poll.

Michigan replaces Ohio State in the number two slot on my ballot for the national poll that will be released around 1 p.m. today.

The Wolverines were dominant enough in the snow in Ann Arbor to move them at 11-1 one spot behind Georgia, the only unbeaten team left in the land after UTSA laid a 45-23 egg against North Texas over the weekend.

Alabama, Cincinnati and Notre Dame round out my top five, with Oklahoma State moving up one spot to sixth following its win over Oklahoma. I have Ohio State in seventh followed by Mississippi, Baylor and Oregon to complete my top 10.

Losses by Wisconsin in a less-than-inspiring offensive effort against Minnesota and UTSA created some movement in my second 10 this week.

That moved Iowa from 16th to 14th on my ballot this week. I have Wisconsin moving from 14th to 23rd, one spot behind Minnesota which matches the Badgers' 8-4 record.

The Golden Gophers are one three newcomers on my ballot this week, joining Clemson, which has won five straight since sitting at 4-3, and Army, which is 8-3.

UTSA, Texas A&M and Penn State exit my ballot this week.

Here is my top 25 for this week's AP poll:

1. Georgia

2. Michigan

3. Alabama

4. Cincinnati

5. Notre Dame

6. Oklahoma State

7. Ohio State

8. Mississippi

9. Baylor

10. Oregon

11. Michigan State

12. Brigham Young

13. Oklahoma

14. Iowa

15. Utah

16. Houston

17. Pittsburgh

18. Wake Forest

19. San Diego State

20. Louisiana

21. North Carolina State

22. Minnesota

23. Wisconsin

24. Clemson

25. Army

