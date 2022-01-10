Batterson's ballot: The final countdown

My ballot for the final Associated Press college football poll of the season was submitted just minutes ago.

The national poll is scheduled to be released within a couple of hours tonight.

There is a change at the top with Georgia pulling away late to defeat Alabama for that national title and the Bulldogs moving from the number four spot on my most recent ballot on Dec. 5 into the top spot with wins over Michigan and Alabama.

Georgia and Alabama were the only teams to fill the top spot on my ballot this season. With their move in the final ballot, the Bulldogs topped my poll nine times. The Tide filled that spot eight times.

Michigan and Cincinnati fill the third and fourth spots with Ohio State, Baylor, Oklahoma State, Michigan State, Notre Dame and Oklahoma rounding out my top 10.

In a season filled with parity - or chaos as it was called at times - only seven of my final top 10 were listed on my preseason top 25. Baylor, Ole Miss and Michigan State earned their into that elite company with their work over the course of the season and success in bowl games.

The Wolverines, Buckeyes and Spartans are among six Big Ten teams on my final ballot.