Batterson's ballot: The final countdown

Number one was a no brainer.

Georgia proved on the field that it was the best team in college football this season, running the table against every opponent it faced.

From Oregon in its opener to LSU in the Southeastern Conference title game to edging Ohio State in the playoff semifinals, the Bulldogs handled every challenge put in front of them.

That included finishing off a 15-0 season with a 65-7 rout of TCU in the College Football Playoff Championship Game, a game that was all-but over by halftime.

Georgia tops my ballot for the final Associated Press college football poll of the 2022 season.

The real question by mid-evening Monday was who to put in the second slot.

I traditionally have positioned the title game bridesmaid in that slot but given the lopsided outcome on a rainy night in southern California, I did contemplate doing something different.

Ohio State? Perhaps. The Buckeyes played Georgia as tough as anyone this season.

Michigan? They beat Ohio State in the final week of the Big Ten season.

Anybody else? Not worthy of being ranked second this time around.

Ultimately, I stuck with my usual methodology -- the same methodology that led to plenty of wrath from Georgia fans earlier in the season when I stuck with the then-unbeaten Buckeyes over the Bulldogs at the top of my ballot.

Those who sent reasonable, respectful questions -- and there were a handful -- received a reasonable, respectful response that pointed out that I felt both Georgia and Ohio State were terrific football teams.

Many felt a closer-than-expected 14-point win by the Buckeyes that weekend over Northwestern deserved a demotion.

Funny, I didn't hear from any of those folks a couple of weeks later when Georgia won by 10 at Kentucky.

My response to the reasonable fans mentioned that that bouncing a team because of a close call wasn't my style, that movement on my ballots over time has probably been more methodical than most and that until Ohio State lost, they would remain in the No. 1 spot.

And they did, until they lost to Michigan and Georgia moved to the top of my ballot.

Strange things happen in conference play, whether it's the SEC or the Big Ten. That's an annual happening and among reasons I don't move teams wildly one way or another following the outcome of a single game.

That's also among the reasons I stuck with TCU in that second spot despite the mess that was this year's national title game.

The Horned Frogs beat Michigan, which had beaten Ohio State and for that reason, TCU is second on my final ballot of the season. The Wolverines and Buckeyes sit in the third and fourth spots with Alabama in fifth.

Tennessee, Penn State, Washington, Oregoni and Kansas State round out my top 10.

Six of those 10 -- Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State, Alabama, Penn State and Oregon -- were in the top 10 on my preseason ballot.

The parity that is becoming greater each year in college football is evident as well. TCU, Tennessee, Washington and Kansas State illustrate that there is still room at the top for teams to craft special seasons.

I can honestly say back in early August I didn't anticipate that I'd be voting for Tulane on my final ballot or the Green Wave would be there after beating USC in the Cotton Bowl.

But that's what makes today's college game great. The 18th through 25th spots on my ballot were a constant churn this season and honestly, I like that.

Here is my final ballot for this season's AP poll, which will be released in its entirety around midnight:

1. Georgia

2. TCU

3. Michigan

4. Ohio State

5. Alabama

6. Tennessee

7. Penn State

8. Washington

9. Oregon

10. Kansas State

11. Utah

12. Florida State

13. Tulane

14. LSU

15. USC

16. Notre Dame

17. Clemson

18. Oregon State

19. UCLA

20. Fresno State

21. Mississippi State

22. Troy

23. Pittsburgh

24. Boise State

25. South Carolina