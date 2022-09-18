Batterson's ballot: The Lions' roar

Winning by a combined score of 188-35, there isn't any change at the top of my ballot for this week's Associated Press poll.

Alabama, Ohio State and Georgia fill the top three spots again this week following dominating performances on Saturday.

Although the top nine teams from my ballot a week ago did win Saturday, I did flip a couple of teams and welcomed one newcomer to my top 10 this week.

Tougher challenges await, but I did move Michigan in front of Clemson in the fourth and fifth spots this week and flipped Oklahoma and Oklahoma State in the sixth and seventh spots.

The Wolverines continue to meet the eye test in its rout of UConn and the Sooners scored a decent win at Nebraska.

USC and Kentucky continue to fill the eighth and ninth spots with Tennessee replacing Michigan State in 10th following the Vols' lopsided win over Akron and the Spartans' flat performance in loss at Washington.

The Huskies move onto my ballot at 15 after moving to 3-0 with the quality win.

Penn State was the biggest climber among teams ranked a week ago, moving from 17th to 11th following Saturday's 41-12 win at Auburn. The Nittany Lions are seemingly finding some rhythm offensively and continue to play solid defense.

Michigan State, BYU and Kansas State exit this week's ballot following their first losses of the season, while Oregon and Texas A&M return to my ballot this week to join Washington as newcomers.

The Ducks are back this week at 17 following a 41-28 win over BYU while the Aggies re-enter at 18 following a 17-9 win over Miami (Fla.), which drops from 11 to 23 this week.

The full AP ballot will be released around 1 p.m. today and as always, I will share my ballot with you and share a few thoughts around 11:30 every Sunday morning throughout the season.

Here is my ballot for this week's AP top 25:

1. Alabama

2. Ohio State

3. Georgia

4. Michigan

5. Clemson

6. Oklahoma

7. Oklahoma State

8. USC

9. Kentucky

10. Tennessee

11. Penn State

12. Arkansas

13. North Carolina State

14. Utah

15. Washington

16. Mississippi

17. Oregon

18. Texas A&M

19. Washington State

20. Baylor

21. Wake Forest

22. Texas

23. Miami (Fla.)

24. Minnesota

25. Florida