Batterson's ballot: The muddled middle

It was a relatively quiet week for teams at the top of my ballot for the Associated Press college football poll.

Beyond close calls that Ohio State, Oregon and Cincinnati survived, it was pretty much business as usual or a weekend off for one reason or another.

The top nine teams on my ballot from a week ago remain unchanged, but there is plenty of movement elsewhere and a debut for a team coached by a former Hawkeye.

The first change on my ballot is at the 10th spot, where I move Northwestern following its 17-7 win over Wisconsin. The unbeaten Wildcats continue to impress defensively and move to 5-0 with the win over the Badgers.

The Wildcats have been on a steady rise in recent weeks and with games remaining at Michigan State, at Minnesota and at home against Illinois, Northwestern has put itself in a decent position to win the West Division in the Big Ten.

I dropped Indiana two spots to 12th following a great effort in coming from behind to scare Ohio State 42-35.

Wisconsin filled the 12th spot a week ago and I slipped them to 15th following the loss.

With that move, Iowa State moves up one spot to 14th following its shutout of Kansas State.