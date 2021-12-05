Batterson's ballot: The next-to-final countdown

I had a decision to make at the top of my ballot following Alabama's 41-24 win over Georgia in the SEC title game on Saturday.
Move the Tide up from third, the position they held a week ago, following a quality win over a top-ranked opponent or slide Michigan up one spot following its 42-3 beatdown of Iowa in the Big Ten Championship.
I opted for Alabama, returning them to the top spot on my ballot for this week's Associated Press college football poll. The Tide last filled that spot on Oct. 3, one week before a 41-38 loss to Texas A&M that remains the only blemish on a 12-1 record.
I kept the Wolverines in second, moved unbeaten Cincinnati up to third and moved Georgia down to fourth while Notre Dame remains in fifth.
Oklahoma State's loss in the Big 12 title game altered the second five, which is now led by Ohio State followed by Big 12 champ Baylor, Mississippi, Oklahoma State and Michigan State. Oregon's loss to Utah in the Pac-12 title game created the space for Michigan State to slide in the 10th spot.
Iowa dropped Iowa from 14th to 17th, one spot behind Oregon which I moved from 10th to 16th.
The next-to-last poll of the season -- the final poll comes out after the national championship game -- includes one newcomer in UTSA returning after a win its league title game and replacing San Diego State, which dropped out from 19th following its loss to Utah State in the Mountain West title game.
Here is my ballot for this week's AP poll, which will be released around 10 this morning prior to the release of the playoff pairings:
1. Alabama (12-1)
2. Michigan (12-1)
3. Cincinnati (13-0)
4. Georgia (12-1)
5. Notre Dame (11-1)
6. Ohio State (10-2)
7. Baylor (11-2)
8. Mississippi (10-2)
9. Oklahoma State (11-2)
10. Michigan State (10-2)
11. Utah (10-3)
12. Brigham Young (10-2)
13. Oklahoma (10-2)
14. Pittsburgh (11-2)
15. Louisiana (12-1)
16. Oregon (10-3)
17. Iowa (10-3)
18. Houston (11-2)
19. Wake Forest (10-3)
20. North Carolina State (9-3)
21. Minnesota (8-4)