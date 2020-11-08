Batterson's ballot: The steady rise

While the postgame mosh pit on the field in South Bend on Saturday night won't score a lot of social distancing points, Notre Dame football fans had plenty of reasons to celebrate.
The Irish showed plenty of fight in handing Clemson its first loss of the season in double overtime, helping Notre Dame at 7-0 continue its steady rise up my ballot for the Associated Press college football poll.
Ohio State benefited from the Irish win as well, also moving on this week's ballot.
I moved Alabama up a spot into the number one position a week ago and the idle Tide remain there as they work toward next Saturday night's game with LSU.
Ohio State handled Rutgers easily to move to 3-0 in Big Ten play and I moved the Buckeyes up one spot to second and Notre Dame up one position to third this week.
Clemson drops from second to fourth with Oregon climbing into the fifth spot following a season-opening win over Stanford combined with Georgia's loss to Florida.
The latter led to some changes in the rest of my top 10, with Texas A&M moving into sixth, one spot ahead of a Florida team it defeated last month.
Cincinnati, BYU and Georgia round out my top 10.
Indiana, 3-0 in Big Ten play following its first win over Michigan since the Reagan administration, climbs two spots into 11th this week in place of idle Wisconsin.
I dropped the Badgers from 11 to 14 this week and they'll get a crack at Hoosiers later, on Dec. 5 in Madison one week before Wisconsin visits Iowa.
I have Oklahoma State at 13 and Iowa State holds steady at 15 on my ballot this week, one spot ahead of Oklahoma.
Michigan, which I had at 19 a week ago, and Boise State, which I had at 24, exit following losses to Indiana and unbeaten BYU respectively. Boise State may not be absent for long, but a 51-17 loss at home to the nation's only 8-0 team prompted my decision.
Northwestern continued its steady rise on my ballot as well, moving into 20th following its win over Nebraska.
Liberty and Auburn fill the final two spots on my ballot this week, unbeaten Liberty joining for the first time following a win at Virginia Tech and Auburn returning at 4-2.
Here is my ballot for this week's AP poll, which is scheduled to be released in its entirety around 1 p.m.:
1. Alabama
2. Ohio State
3. Notre Dame
4. Clemson
5. Oregon
6. Texas A&M
7. Florida
8. Cincinnati
9. Brigham Young
10. Georgia
11. Indiana
12. Miami (Fla.)
13. Oklahoma State
14. Wisconsin
15. Iowa State
16. Oklahoma
17. Marshall
18. Coastal Carolina
19. USC
20. Northwestern
21. Army
22. Texas
23. Southern Methodist
24. Liberty
25. Auburn
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!