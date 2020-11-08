 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Batterson's ballot: The steady rise

Batterson's ballot: The steady rise

Clemson Notre Dame Football

Fans storm the field after Notre Dame defeated the Clemson 47-40 in two overtimes on Saturday night in South Bend.

 Matt Cashore

While the postgame mosh pit on the field in South Bend on Saturday night won't score a lot of social distancing points, Notre Dame football fans had plenty of reasons to celebrate.

The Irish showed plenty of fight in handing Clemson its first loss of the season in double overtime, helping Notre Dame at 7-0 continue its steady rise up my ballot for the Associated Press college football poll.

Ohio State benefited from the Irish win as well, also moving on this week's ballot.

I moved Alabama up a spot into the number one position a week ago and the idle Tide remain there as they work toward next Saturday night's game with LSU.

Ohio State handled Rutgers easily to move to 3-0 in Big Ten play and I moved the Buckeyes up one spot to second and Notre Dame up one position to third this week.

Clemson drops from second to fourth with Oregon climbing into the fifth spot following a season-opening win over Stanford combined with Georgia's loss to Florida.

The latter led to some changes in the rest of my top 10, with Texas A&M moving into sixth, one spot ahead of a Florida team it defeated last month.

Cincinnati, BYU and Georgia round out my top 10.

Indiana, 3-0 in Big Ten play following its first win over Michigan since the Reagan administration, climbs two spots into 11th this week in place of idle Wisconsin.

I dropped the Badgers from 11 to 14 this week and they'll get a crack at Hoosiers later, on Dec. 5 in Madison one week before Wisconsin visits Iowa.

I have Oklahoma State at 13 and Iowa State holds steady at 15 on my ballot this week, one spot ahead of Oklahoma.

Michigan, which I had at 19 a week ago, and Boise State, which I had at 24, exit following losses to Indiana and unbeaten BYU respectively. Boise State may not be absent for long, but a 51-17 loss at home to the nation's only 8-0 team prompted my decision.

Northwestern continued its steady rise on my ballot as well, moving into 20th following its win over Nebraska.

Liberty and Auburn fill the final two spots on my ballot this week, unbeaten Liberty joining for the first time following a win at Virginia Tech and Auburn returning at 4-2.

Here is my ballot for this week's AP poll, which is scheduled to be released in its entirety around 1 p.m.:

1. Alabama

2. Ohio State

3. Notre Dame

4. Clemson

5. Oregon

6. Texas A&M

7. Florida

8. Cincinnati

9. Brigham Young

10. Georgia

11. Indiana

12. Miami (Fla.)

13. Oklahoma State

14. Wisconsin

15. Iowa State

16. Oklahoma

17. Marshall

18. Coastal Carolina

19. USC

20. Northwestern

21. Army

22. Texas

23. Southern Methodist

24. Liberty

25. Auburn

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Barry Alvarez discusses return of Big Ten football

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News