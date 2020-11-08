Batterson's ballot: The steady rise

While the postgame mosh pit on the field in South Bend on Saturday night won't score a lot of social distancing points, Notre Dame football fans had plenty of reasons to celebrate.

The Irish showed plenty of fight in handing Clemson its first loss of the season in double overtime, helping Notre Dame at 7-0 continue its steady rise up my ballot for the Associated Press college football poll.

Ohio State benefited from the Irish win as well, also moving on this week's ballot.

I moved Alabama up a spot into the number one position a week ago and the idle Tide remain there as they work toward next Saturday night's game with LSU.

Ohio State handled Rutgers easily to move to 3-0 in Big Ten play and I moved the Buckeyes up one spot to second and Notre Dame up one position to third this week.

Clemson drops from second to fourth with Oregon climbing into the fifth spot following a season-opening win over Stanford combined with Georgia's loss to Florida.

The latter led to some changes in the rest of my top 10, with Texas A&M moving into sixth, one spot ahead of a Florida team it defeated last month.

Cincinnati, BYU and Georgia round out my top 10.