Beating OU meant more to Kolar

AMES — Iowa State tight end Charlie Kolar wasn’t heavily recruited out of high school.

The Norman, Okla., native never got a scholarship offer from Oklahoma, something that still bothers him to this day.

“Obviously (Oklahoma) was a good team win, but it was a little extra special for me,” Kolar said. “I grew up a few minutes from the stadium as a die-hard OU fan. I have a ton of respect for that whole program and coaching staff but I took offense when I didn't get an offer. I know coach Stoops and coach Riley and they’re both great and awesome guys but it just frustrated me as a competitor. I grew up an OU fan and that was always my goal so when I didn’t get that, it was frustrating.

“But the truth is that I couldn’t be happier where I ended up — I love it here. I have all the respect in the world for OU and its coaching staff but I love it here. For me, personally, that was a big win. Could’ve done it last year but this was a great win.”

While he didn’t get an offer from Oklahoma, down the road in Stillwater, Okla., Mike Gundy did offer Kolar — after Kolar was already committed to Iowa State.