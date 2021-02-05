Bees 'anxious' to kickoff a new season

After spending the past three weeks working each other over on the practice field, the St. Ambrose football team tests itself against outside competition Saturday.
Finally.
“I think we’re all ready to get out there and go up against somebody other than our teammates,’’ Fighting Bees defensive end Bernard Buhake said. “We’re ready for a game.’’
St. Ambrose coach Mike Magistrelli senses that as well as his team prepares to open the season with a 3 p.m. non-conference game against Roosevelt at Arlington Heights, Ill.
“We feel confident as a staff and a team that we’re ready to play, but just like in any season opener, you don’t know until you get there and get started,’’ Magistrelli said.
“I’m excited to see how we play and how we compete. It will be good for the offensive guys to be able to root for our defense and for our defensive players to root for the offense instead of going at each other in practice.’’
As is typically the case for an opener, Magistrelli isn’t sure entirely what to expect from Roosevelt, the new name for a Robert Morris (Ill.) program that handed the Fighting Bees a 28-24 loss in the most recent game played by St. Ambrose.
That was on Nov. 16, 2019, nearly 15 months ago.
“The guys are anxious. It’s been a while. Because of everything that has gone on, there is probably more uncertainty than ever, but like any opener, you try to prepare for everything,’’ Magistrelli said.
“The last time we played them, they gave us a 3-4 front after playing a lot of four-man front on defense in their prior games. You just prepare the best you can and really in an opener, a lot of the focus is on what we do.’’
St. Ambrose will send a relatively veteran lineup into action today.
The Fighting Bees list eight seniors and nine juniors as starters on their offensive and defensive depth charts for the match-up with the Lakers.
“We have a lot of good experience back on both sides of the ball, and on both sides of the ball, I think our lines will have a chance to really set a good tone for us,’’ senior defensive back Griffin Zajac said.
“The defensive front seven is going to be strong and going up against those guys is helping the guys on the offensive line take it the next level, too. We’re ready to see it all come together in a game.’’
Two freshmen have worked their way onto the St. Ambrose depth chart for the opener.
DJ Oshin, a 6-foot, 250-pound nose guard from St. Charles (Ill.) North, is listed as the Fighting Bees’ starter at the position and Willy Lopez, a 6-2, 270-pound offensive lineman from DePaul Prep in Chicago is listed as the back-up to returning starter Jett Schmitt at left tackle.