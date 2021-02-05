Bees 'anxious' to kickoff a new season

“The guys are anxious. It’s been a while. Because of everything that has gone on, there is probably more uncertainty than ever, but like any opener, you try to prepare for everything,’’ Magistrelli said.

“The last time we played them, they gave us a 3-4 front after playing a lot of four-man front on defense in their prior games. You just prepare the best you can and really in an opener, a lot of the focus is on what we do.’’

St. Ambrose will send a relatively veteran lineup into action today.

The Fighting Bees list eight seniors and nine juniors as starters on their offensive and defensive depth charts for the match-up with the Lakers.

“We have a lot of good experience back on both sides of the ball, and on both sides of the ball, I think our lines will have a chance to really set a good tone for us,’’ senior defensive back Griffin Zajac said.

“The defensive front seven is going to be strong and going up against those guys is helping the guys on the offensive line take it the next level, too. We’re ready to see it all come together in a game.’’

Two freshmen have worked their way onto the St. Ambrose depth chart for the opener.

DJ Oshin, a 6-foot, 250-pound nose guard from St. Charles (Ill.) North, is listed as the Fighting Bees’ starter at the position and Willy Lopez, a 6-2, 270-pound offensive lineman from DePaul Prep in Chicago is listed as the back-up to returning starter Jett Schmitt at left tackle.

