Bees' backs are in it together

In general, the three running backs typically rotate by series, although there have been substitutions within drives as needed.

Tiarks, a 5-11, 220-pound native of McCallsburg, Iowa, said success on the ground for the Fighting Bees has started with a sense of team.

“I think we have a good level of respect for each other. We knew coming into the season that we would have a lot of good backs, guys who could come in and do the job,’’ said Tiarks, who will complete his Master’s degree in accounting next month.

“We know each other and trust each other, and that’s where it starts. We’re in this together.’’

That bond extends to the playing field on game day.

Hall said St. Ambrose backs are working together throughout games, communicating with each other not only what they are seeing when they are on the field but what they are seeing when they are watching from the sideline.

“I think we’re helping each other that way,’’ Hall said. “If I see what a guy on defense is doing when I’m on the sideline, I’ll tell the other guys what I’m seeing, or if I notice something when I’m on the field, I’ll share that, too. It all helps.’’