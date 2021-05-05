Bees' Buhake earns all-American honors

Bernard Buhake accomplished more than rewriting the St. Ambrose football record book during the recently-completed season.
The Fighting Bees’ defensive end also became an all-American.
Buhake was named Wednesday to the American Football Coaches Association NAIA all-American team as a second-team choice, the first St. Ambrose player to receive that recognition since Chris Overton was honored in 2017.
The 6-foot-7, 245-pound senior has recorded a school-record 19 sacks during his career with the Fighting Bees, including a team-leading seven during the spring season St. Ambrose completed last month.
Buhake finished the season with 43 tackles overall, including 16 tackles for a loss to give him 33.5 for his career. That total ranks fourth on the St. Ambrose career list.
“What a great honor for Bernard to be recognized as an all-American,’’ Fighting Bees coach Mike Magistrelli said. “He’s extremely deserving and is up there with the best pass rush guys that we’ve had here. He has everything you look for there, length, athletic ability.’’
He will continue to bring that to field for St. Ambrose in the fall, choosing to accept an additional year of eligibility the NAIA offered all players this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“He’s decided to come back and we’re excited about that, too,’’ Magistrelli said.
A three-time all-conference choice in the Mid-States Football Association, the Arlington, Texas, native is the 10th St. Ambrose player to be named by the AFCA to its all-American teams, which have been selected annually since 1945.
Buhake was honored last weekend at the St. Ambrose football banquet with the programs Champion of Character Award, an honor based on core values of integrity, respect, responsibility, sportsmanship and servant leadership.
That mirrors the growth Magistrelli has seen from Buhake during his time at St. Ambrose.
“As good of a player as he is, he developed into the same type of person off the field,’’ Magistrelli said. “He’s grown a lot in his four years here, understanding the importance of the education he is receiving and developing into a good student and a real leader in addition to becoming an exceptional football player.’’
Buhake is one of four players from St. Ambrose’s division in the Mid-States Football Association to be named an all-American, joining Roosevelt running back Ke’Von Johnson and the Olivet Nazarene tandem of linebacker Jason Freeman and offensive lineman Jared Allen in being honored.
Former Clinton prep Johnny Sullivan, a junior who quarterbacked Grand View to a 7-1 record, was awarded honorable mention all-American honors.