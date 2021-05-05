Bees' Buhake earns all-American honors

“He’s decided to come back and we’re excited about that, too,’’ Magistrelli said.

A three-time all-conference choice in the Mid-States Football Association, the Arlington, Texas, native is the 10th St. Ambrose player to be named by the AFCA to its all-American teams, which have been selected annually since 1945.

Buhake was honored last weekend at the St. Ambrose football banquet with the programs Champion of Character Award, an honor based on core values of integrity, respect, responsibility, sportsmanship and servant leadership.

That mirrors the growth Magistrelli has seen from Buhake during his time at St. Ambrose.

“As good of a player as he is, he developed into the same type of person off the field,’’ Magistrelli said. “He’s grown a lot in his four years here, understanding the importance of the education he is receiving and developing into a good student and a real leader in addition to becoming an exceptional football player.’’

Buhake is one of four players from St. Ambrose’s division in the Mid-States Football Association to be named an all-American, joining Roosevelt running back Ke’Von Johnson and the Olivet Nazarene tandem of linebacker Jason Freeman and offensive lineman Jared Allen in being honored.

Former Clinton prep Johnny Sullivan, a junior who quarterbacked Grand View to a 7-1 record, was awarded honorable mention all-American honors.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.