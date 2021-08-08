Bees' camp opens with a sense of urgency

St. Ambrose opens its preseason football camp Monday with an added sense of urgency.
The Fighting Bees will open the season on Aug. 28, a week earlier than usual, and that puts a premium on maximizing practice time.
“It’s a little different situation that we’re used to, playing a game in what they classify as Week 0,’’ St. Ambrose coach Mike Magistrelli said. “We’re going to need to make the most of the time we have before game week because that will be coming at us faster than usual.’’
Before opening the season on Aug. 28 with a nonconference game at Brady Street Stadium against Iowa Wesleyan, the Fighting Bees will scrimmage Coe on Aug. 20 at the St. Vincent’s Complex in Davenport.
“Things are going to come at us fast, so we need to be ready to get to work,’’ Magistrelli said.
A group of around 65 freshmen and transfers are scheduled to report Monday with returning players arriving on Wednesday.
Magistrelli believes with the way things have played out this year, the Fighting Bees veterans have a chance to be ahead of where they might at be at the start of camp in a normal year.
“We’re coming off of the unique spring season and instead of four weeks of work in the spring, we had 12 weeks with the preseason and eight weeks of games,’’ Magistrelli said.
Following that 5-3 season that ended in early April and included a runner-up finish in the Midwest League of the Mid-States Football Association, St. Ambrose players participated in summer strength and conditioning work.
“And as we transition to what we anticipate will be a normal fall, all of that should help the older guys,’’ Magistrelli said. “I would anticipate that they may be a bit ahead of things heading into fall camp than we might be with our regular schedule.’’
The Fighting Bees will open camp returning a decent amount of experience but also looking to answer several questions.
On the offensive line, St. Ambrose must replace veteran starting guard Dylan Souza and will be without Daniel Crowder, a starter who suffered an ACL tear during an April 3 game at St. Francis (Ill.).
“The one downside to playing in the spring was a situation like that with Daniel Crowder, who in a normal fall year would have a chance to come back and be ready for the next fall. The timing just doesn’t work now,’’ Magistrelli said.
The Fighting Bees do anticipate healthy competition at quarterback, where John Benckendorf, Declan McDonald and Tom Casey will challenge for the starting assignment.
“Defensively, we’re going to miss some guys like Ryan Zitkus up front, but we do have good experience and depth returning,’’ Magistrelli said.
Filling Zitkus’ position at an interior tackle position will be among the main priorities for a defense which does return preseason all-American lineman Bernard Buhake returns for his senior season.
Buhake led the Mid-States Football Association Midwest League with seven sacks and 16 tackles for a loss last season.