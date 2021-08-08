Bees' camp opens with a sense of urgency

St. Ambrose opens its preseason football camp Monday with an added sense of urgency.

The Fighting Bees will open the season on Aug. 28, a week earlier than usual, and that puts a premium on maximizing practice time.

“It’s a little different situation that we’re used to, playing a game in what they classify as Week 0,’’ St. Ambrose coach Mike Magistrelli said. “We’re going to need to make the most of the time we have before game week because that will be coming at us faster than usual.’’

Before opening the season on Aug. 28 with a nonconference game at Brady Street Stadium against Iowa Wesleyan, the Fighting Bees will scrimmage Coe on Aug. 20 at the St. Vincent’s Complex in Davenport.

“Things are going to come at us fast, so we need to be ready to get to work,’’ Magistrelli said.

A group of around 65 freshmen and transfers are scheduled to report Monday with returning players arriving on Wednesday.

Magistrelli believes with the way things have played out this year, the Fighting Bees veterans have a chance to be ahead of where they might at be at the start of camp in a normal year.